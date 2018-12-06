IOWA CITY — Cordell Pemsl is back.
Just nine days after announcing that Pemsl would sit out this basketball season because of inflammation in his knee, the Iowa basketball program announced Thursday night that Pemsl will now attempt to play this season.
The junior forward was in uniform for Thursday night’s annual battle with instate rival Iowa State. The basketball program revealed via Twitter about 20 minutes prior to the game that he “has decided to try to give playing this season a second chance after a few weeks of rest and treatment.’’
Pemsl played in 66 games in his first two seasons at Iowa, starting 14 times and averaging 7.3 points per game, but he had played in just one game this season.
It had been announced that hardware placed in his knee in a previous surgery was causing irritation and needed to be surgically removed.