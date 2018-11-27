IOWA CITY — Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl is scheduled to have knee surgery next month and is out for the year.
Pemsl has been sidelined since the Hawkeyes’ season opener and the team finally announced prior to Tuesday’s game with Pittsburgh that the 6-foot-8 junior will not play any more this season. He will wait until after final exams to have the surgery.
“Cordell’s procedure is to remove hardware near his knee from a previous surgery when he was in high school,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “It was hoped this procedure could wait until the end of the season, but is now determined the hardware removal is necessary before he will be able to return to the court.''
McCaffery said Iowa will submit a medical hardship waiver request to get Pemsl an additional year of eligibility.
Pemsl underwent multiple leg surgeries during his high school career at Dubuque Wahlert, but had missed only one game in two years prior to this season. He averaged 8.9 points per game as a freshman and 5.7 points last season.
Pemsl said he had hoped to work through what he described as “chronic irritation’’ but finally decided it wasn’t possible.
“Although I am disappointed that I will be unable to help the team on the court this season, I am confident in my teammates and will do everything I can to be a good teammate from the sidelines,” he said.
The move leaves the Hawkeyes with only nine scholarship players in action. Freshman CJ Fredrick and sophomore Jack Nunge previously decided to redshirt this season.