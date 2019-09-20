IOWA CITY — Iowa basketball player Cordell Pemsl has been suspended from all basketball-related activities after being arrested early Friday morning in Iowa City on charges of operating while intoxicated.
Iowa issued a statement indicating that athletic department officials are in the process of gathering facts. Pemsl will be subject to the rules and regulations of the university’s student-athlete code of conduct as well as team rules.
According to a police report, the 22-year-old Pemsl was stopped in downtown Iowa City at 2:45 a.m. for failing to obey a traffic control device, making an improper left turn and having a cracked taillight.
Pemsl displayed bloodshot eyes, impaired speech and balance and was wearing bar wristbands. He admitted to drinking and had a blood alcohol content of between .122 and .151. The legal limit is .08. He was cited for OWI first offense.
The former Dubuque Wahlert star, a redshirt junior, has played in 67 games in his career, averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He played in only two games last season before undergoing knee surgery.