Savannah St Wisconsin Basketball
Savannah State's Romani Hansen shoots against Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the first half of the Tigers' 101-60 loss to the Badgers last week.

 AP

SAVANNAH STATE AT IOWA

WHEN: Noon

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: Streamed online via BTN Plus and BTN2GO

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 23rd in the Associated Press Top 25, defeated Western Carolina 78-60 on Tuesday behind 18 points by Tyler Cook and 15 by Luka Garza. The Hawkeyes forced 26 turnovers, by far the most of any game this season.

• Savannah State suffered its sixth consecutive defeat Thursday, losing on the road at Tennessee Tech 91-80. Qua Smith came off the bench to lead the way with 19 points with Zach Sellers adding 17 and Jaquan Dotson 16. Sellers also handed out seven assists.

• The Tigers, under 14th-year head coach Horace Broadnax, have been outscored by an average of 36 points per game during their current losing streak. Included was a 67-point loss to South Dakota State in which they trailed 90-33 at halftime. For the season, they are allowing 99.4 points per game.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (9-2)

Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;16.7

Luka Garza;6-11;so.;12.7

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;10.1

Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;8.1

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;9.3

Savannah State (3-10)

Jaquan Dotson;6-4;jr.;13.2

Adam Saeed;6-6;jr.;5.5

Tyrell Harper;6-7;jr.;8.2

Zach Sellers;6-1;jr.;11.3

Chris Dubose;6-4;so.;2.3

