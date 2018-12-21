SAVANNAH STATE AT IOWA
WHEN: Noon
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: Streamed online via BTN Plus and BTN2GO
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked 23rd in the Associated Press Top 25, defeated Western Carolina 78-60 on Tuesday behind 18 points by Tyler Cook and 15 by Luka Garza. The Hawkeyes forced 26 turnovers, by far the most of any game this season.
• Savannah State suffered its sixth consecutive defeat Thursday, losing on the road at Tennessee Tech 91-80. Qua Smith came off the bench to lead the way with 19 points with Zach Sellers adding 17 and Jaquan Dotson 16. Sellers also handed out seven assists.
• The Tigers, under 14th-year head coach Horace Broadnax, have been outscored by an average of 36 points per game during their current losing streak. Included was a 67-point loss to South Dakota State in which they trailed 90-33 at halftime. For the season, they are allowing 99.4 points per game.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (9-2)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;16.7
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;12.7
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;10.1
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;8.1
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;9.3
Savannah State (3-10)
Jaquan Dotson;6-4;jr.;13.2
Adam Saeed;6-6;jr.;5.5
Tyrell Harper;6-7;jr.;8.2
Zach Sellers;6-1;jr.;11.3
Chris Dubose;6-4;so.;2.3