Iowa added a big piece to its 2020 women’s basketball recruiting class late Saturday night, gaining a verbal commitment from instate post player Sharon Goodman.
The sharp-shooting 6-foot-2 junior at Crestwood High School in Cresco, Iowa, announced on Twitter her plans to join a Hawkeye recruiting class that now numbers two players.
“So excited to announce that I have verbally committed to attend the University of Iowa to continue my basketball academic career,’’ Goodman wrote. “Thanking God for blessing me with the opportunity and for my family, teammates and coaches who supported me along the way.’’
Goodman led Crestwood to the Iowa Class 3A state championship last season, earning first-team all-state honors as a sophomore from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
She collected that recognition after shooting 74.8 percent from the field and 76.1 percent from the free throw line while averaging 19.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for a Crestwood team which finished the season with a 26-0 record.
Goodman’s work included three dominant performances during the Iowa girls state tournament, where she earned all-tournament honors after averaging 24.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
In a 3A state semifinal win over North Polk, Goodman knocked down 16 of the 17 shots she attempted on her way to a 33-point game.
She is the second in-state player to commit to be part of coach Lisa Bluder's 2020 recruiting class, joining 6-1 forward Shateah Wetering of Montezuma.
Iowa also has two verbal commitments to be part of its 2019 recruiting class and expects to sign Megan Meyer of Mason City and Gabbie Marshall of Cincinnati during the November signing period.