IOWA ITEMS

--Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he liked the way Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp played at both ends of the court Thursday, pointing to the freshman's tough, physical defense as much as his 15 points and four 3-point field goals.

“I’m very happy for him,’’ McCaffery said. “I know he’s satisfied with what he’s done but you can tell there’s a lot more in there.’’

--The 63 points allowed is the lowest total for an Iowa opponent in 20 games, dating back to a 92-64 victory over Southern Utah on Dec. 19 of last season.

--Ryan Kriener’s eight rebounds Thursday are a career high, topping the seven he had against Ohio State on Jan. 28, 2017.