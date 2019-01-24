IOWA ITEMS

Not many whistles: Iowa came into Thursday’s game leading the nation in free throw attempts, but the Hawkeyes attempted only eight free throws in the contest, making them all.

Asked if his players were frustrated about that, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said: “You said that, I didn’t.’’

“Fouls just didn’t get called tonight,’’ guard Jordan Bohannon said.

“You kind of know what it is when you go into a game against Michigan State,’’ Tyler Cook added. “You don’t always get the whistles that you normally get.’’

Streaking: With Thursday’s victory, Michigan State now has the fifth longest conference winning streak in Big Ten history: 21 games. Indiana holds the record with 37 straight wins from 1974-76.

Up next: Iowa’s next game is Sunday on the road at Minnesota. Game time is 4 p.m. with television coverage provided by FS1. The next home game is Friday, Feb. 1, against No. 5 Michigan.