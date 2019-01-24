IOWA CITY — It seemed as though Iowa had Michigan State exactly where it wanted it.
The Hawkeyes, cheered on by their most vociferous home crowd of the season, were playing defense with as much gusto as they had all year. They were getting stops. They got loose balls. They grinded out a halftime lead and added to it through the first four minutes of the second half.
Then the visiting Spartans suddenly remembered that they have been pretty much unbeatable in the Big Ten over the past dozen months or so and that they’re beginning to be mentioned as national championship timber.
Junior guard Cassius Winston led Michigan State on a torrid six-minute whirlwind of domination and the Spartans continued on from there to claim an 82-67 victory over Iowa on Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye-Arena, ending the Hawkeyes’ recent winning streak at five games.
After doing a lot of things wrong in the first half, the sixth-ranked Spartans (18-2, 9-0 Big Ten) did almost everything right during a 24-2 scoring run that decided the contest.
After playing 24 very impressive minutes, the Hawkeyes (16-4, 5-4 Big Ten) seemed helpless to do much about it.
"No matter what your lead is, you know they’re going to come back at you …," said sophomore center Luka Garza, who led the Hawkeyes with 20 points.
"When they came back at us, we weren’t able to swing back …," he added. "We weren’t tired. We just didn’t execute."
Junior guard Jordan Bohannon said he and his teammates didn’t do a good job of getting back in transition in that sequence, as they had in the first half.
"They made some adjustments and started getting shots that they liked and matchups that they liked, and they started hitting shots," added Tyler Cook, who scored 17 points for the Hawkeyes. "We didn’t do enough to stop them. It really was as simple as that."
Michigan State has now won 21 consecutive Big Ten games and 13 straight games overall, and it extended its lead over Michigan in the league standings to a game and a half.
But Spartans coach Tom Izzo admitted he didn’t like much of what he saw in the first half as his team shot 37.5 percent from the field, committed 10 turnovers and seemed at times to be rattled by an Iowa crowd eager to see their team make a statement.
"I told them this place would be rocking, and it was," Izzo said. "Some of them didn’t handle it very well."
The Hawkeyes played inspired basketball for the first 20 minutes. Bohannon said it was as much fun as he has had in the arena since he arrived on campus.
At one point late in the first half, there was a lengthy scrum for a loose ball in which seemingly every player on the court seemed to touch it. It ended with Bohannon diving on the ball and calling a timeout.
Nicholas Baer nailed a 3-point field goal a few seconds later and the Hawkeyes went to the locker room with a 35-31 lead.
"It’s hard to explain my team sometimes," Izzo said. "We did not play well at all in the first half. I thought we were so fortunate to be down by only four."
Cook scored 11 points in the first four minutes of the second half to help Iowa extend the margin to 50-42.
That’s where the Spartans took over. Winston, who finished with 23 points and seven assists, connected on back-to-back 3-pointers, Aaron Henry scored on a drive, Winston funneled the ball to Matt McQuaid for a transition 3 and Nick Ward capped a fast break with a 3-point play to give the Spartans a 56-50 lead.
After Garza scored inside, the visitors ripped off 10 more points, capped by three Winston free throws, and it was 66-52. It was pretty much over even though more than 10 minutes remained.
Ward added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans, who shot a blistering 66.7 percent in the second half.
Asked what his team did to finally shut off Cook’s flow of points in the second half, Izzo retreated into sarcasm.
"We did something you need to do in basketball: We tried to guard him," Izzo said. "I like Tyler Cook, but I could have scored in there on some of those."
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery wasn’t quite as jocular following the game.
He wasn’t pleased when a reporter asked if he thought his team was aggressive enough offensively.
"Our game plan was to throw the ball inside, and we did …," McCaffery said. "We were phenomenally aggressive. It’s the most aggressive we’ve been all year throwing it inside."
The Hawkeyes don’t have a lot of time to contemplate the outcome as they play at Minnesota on Sunday.
"We’ll do the same thing we did the last time we lost a game," Bohannon said. "We went back to work and went on a five-game winning streak. We have a chance to do that again. The sun comes up tomorrow."