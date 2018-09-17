Kirk Speraw used the phrase a few times. He said he thinks members of the Iowa basketball team are “chomping at the bit’’ to get started on preparations for the coming season.
He said the Hawkeyes are eager to atone for a 14-19 season in which they missed the post-season for the first time in seven years.
And you could tell as Speraw spoke to the Davenport Grid Club on Monday, that the long-time Iowa assistant coach also is chomping just a little bit.
He said there is no question the players are.
“I think there’s a little bit of an edge to them mentally,’’ Speraw said. “Certainly, coming off last year, you hope that it motivates them. They’re great kids, they like each other, they’ve worked very hard this summer, worked hard in the weight room, worked hard in our individual workouts.
"Hopefully they can carry that edge and build on it once we get going full blast in October.’’
The Hawkeyes actually begin preseason practice next week in preparation for the Nov. 8 season opener against UMKC.
They return almost everyone from last season. Dom Uhl has graduated and Ahmad Wagner and Brady Ellingson transferred, but they return 90.3 percent of their minutes played, 94.9 percent of their scoring and 92.9 percent of their total rebounds.
Add to that incoming freshmen Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick and a finally healthy redshirt freshman Connor McCaffery, and you have ample cause for optimism.
Speraw rattled through every scholarship player on the roster during his comments to the Grid Club, citing the areas in which they have improved.
He said Tyler Cook is handling the ball better and diversifying his game. Jordan Bohannon also is handling better and upgrading his defense. Cordell Pemsl has slimmed down. Ryan Kriener and Jack Nunge have gotten stronger.
He said Bettendorf’s Nicholas Baer, who started last season with a broken finger and never matched what he did in winning the Big Ten sixth man of the year award the previous season, is working as hard as ever and shooting better than ever.
The Hawkeyes did suffer a setback when sophomore center Luka Garza underwent surgery on Sept. 7 for the removal of a benign cyst on his abdomen. He was expected to be sidelined about six weeks.
“He’ll miss some of the early practices but I don’t think there’s anything long-term that will slow him down at all,’’ Speraw said. “He’s such a hard worker. He’s chomping at the bit already. He’s one of those guys you’ve got to … ‘Take it easy, Luka. Just back off a little bit.’’’
Probably the biggest reason for optimism, of course, is the arrival of Wieskamp, who scored more points the past four years at Muscatine High School than any player in the history of Class 4A basketball in Iowa.
“I think Joe is probably one of those kids who is better prepared to step in and play early than a lot of kids,’’ Speraw said. “He’s still got to prove out in practice that he can do it consistently and he’s got to battle some of these other guys, too, that are veterans now and have been through the wars. But we’re excited about Joe.’’
The 6-foot-6 Wieskamp, who should be a contender to start at small forward, joked during the summer that he won’t know what to do in college when he is defended by just one player. His last few years at Muscatine, he faced every conceivable sort of double team and junk defense as teams tried to slow him down.
Speraw thinks the fact that he attracted so much defensive attention in high school will help him make the transition to college.
“All of those challenges he had in high school have really helped prepare him for another level,’’ he said. “He’s really gotten a lot better with his ball skills, he’s gotten more deceptive, more creative to slice through areas. I think he’s going to be a fun one to watch.’’
Speraw also said he thinks Wieskamp will be better defensively than anyone expects.
And he expects him to bring an aura of quiet fortitude and tenacity that should really help a team sometimes lacked those things in the past.
“He has that grittiness and toughness,’’ Speraw said. “He’s always got a blank face. He always looks calm and collected, but he is one tough SOB.’’