COLUMBUS, Ohio — Admiral Schofield doesn’t like Iowa. Never has. Never will.
Not all of his reasons are entirely clear, but Tennessee’s senior forward hasn’t been at all bashful in talking about why he’s looking forward to going up against the Hawkeyes on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA tournament’s South Regional.
Part of it stems from the fact that Schofield’s older brother, O’Brien, played football at Wisconsin before going on to a seven-year career in the NFL.
"They (the Hawkeyes) used to beat Wisconsin in football, and it was like a big rivalry," Schofield said Saturday. "We knew if we played Iowa, it was going to be a rough day. … It’s all good fun. It’s nothing personal. But not in our household. We’re not big Iowa Hawkeye fans."
Schofield, who is from the northern suburbs of Chicago, also recalls playing against the Iowa Barnstormers basketball program on the AAU circuit. He said they always had the tallest kids and ran the cleanest offense.
And then there was an incident Friday that may have been a figment of Schofield’s imagination.
The Iowa and Tennessee locker rooms were side by side down a small hallway Friday, and as Iowa’s players came off the court after a big win over Cincinnati, they passed the Tennessee players, who were just going out to play Colgate.
Schofield said in an interview later Friday that the Iowa players "had a lot to say."
"They just kept saying, ‘Yeaaaaaaah,’" Schofield said. "It was almost like they knew we were gonna win, that type thing, and they’re ready to see us."
No other Tennessee players mentioned anything like that, and Iowa’s players had no idea what Schofield was talking about.
"I don’t think any of us said anything," Tyler Cook said. "I think we were just celebrating the win that we just came off the floor from. I didn’t hear any of my guys say anything, and I didn’t hear them say anything."
Nicholas Baer said the whole thing was "news to me."
"I think I heard a couple of guys say ‘Good luck’ to (Tennessee star) Grant Williams so I don’t really make a whole lot out of that," Baer said. "We were just celebrating our win."
Unfamiliar foes: Very few of the players in today’s matchup know one another or have had much contact with each other
Cook did work out with Schofield in Cleveland when both were preparing for the NBA draft last spring, and Williams and Cook have gotten to know each other a little bit going back to their AAU careers.
"Tyler is very athletic," Williams said. "He’s dominant in the post. He’s developed his game a lot. Tremendous respect for him."
Slumping: Cook has been in a bit of a slump recently after being the Hawkeyes’ No. 1 offensive option most of the season.
In the past five games, he has averaged only 8.0 points per game and he is 15 for 49 from the field over that stretch. He was 1 for 9 in Friday’s victory over Cincinnati.
"I just missed layups yesterday," Cook said on Saturday. "I couldn’t ask for better shots than I got yesterday, and I just missed them. Unfortunately, that can happen. I can’t even be mad at it, but I don’t expect I’ll miss too many more layups."
Big Ten, big start: Needless to say, none of Iowa’s players were surprised that the Big Ten tied a record by going 7-1 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
The league accounted for three of the eight double-digit seeds — No. 10 Iowa, No. 10 Minnesota and No. 11 Ohio State — that got through the opening round.
"I thought we had really good matchups with teams and quite honestly, I wasn't surprised that any team won," junior guard Jordan Bohannon said. "I think, looking forward, I see more teams advancing in this tournament. I wouldn’t be surprised if we get the same amount into the Sweet 16."