Defending regular-season champion Maryland is the only women's basketball team to finish in the top four in the 2018-19 Big Ten race that will visit Iowa next season.
The Hawkeyes, who beat the Terrapins in both a lone regular-season meeting and the title game of the Big Ten tourney during the recently-completed season will face face Maryland at home and on the road during the 2019-20 season.
The Big Ten unveiled opponents, home, road and home and road, for next season on Wednesday, giving teams a first look at who they will face next season as part of an 18-game conference schedule.
Iowa, which must replace three starters from a 29-7 team which reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA tourney, will play Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska and Penn State at home and on the road.
The Hawkeyes will also host Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State and Ohio State in the only meetings of the regular season between those teams.
Coach Lisa Bluder's 20th Iowa team will play road games only against Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers.
Dates and times for games will be announced at a later date.