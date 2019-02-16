IOWA CITY — The most pressing matter the Iowa women’s basketball team has to concern itself with right now is Maryland — both on and off the court.
The seventh-ranked Terrapins will test the Hawkeyes with plenty of pressure defense in today’s noon game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The only meeting of the regular season between two teams picked first and second in the Big Ten preseason coaches poll takes on an added importance for 14th-ranked Iowa.
With a victory, the Hawkeyes will own a share of the Big Ten lead and have the inside track to earn the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Big Ten tourney with just three games remaining in the regular season.
"You always hope that when you get to this point, games are going to mean something," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Friday. "Certainly, this means something and we’re excited about the opportunity to have our only meeting against Maryland on our home court. We know Maryland is a great team and they are playing really well right now."
The Terrapins have a 23-2 record and are riding an eight-game win streak into today’s game, winning each of those Big Ten games by 12 points or more.
The Hawkeyes, now 20-5 and one game behind Maryland in league standings at 11-3, have won nine of their last 10 games. Iowa enters the game on a four-game win streak, winning by an average of 20.8 points.
Chasing its first Big Ten title since 2008, Iowa has won its 13 games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season and has been victorious in its last 17 at home.
"Our team is in a good place right now. We’re playing hard and playing pretty confident right now. It’s going to be a terrific women’s basketball matchup."
Hawkeye senior Megan Gustafson leads the Big Ten in scoring and rebounding with averages of 27.3 points and 13 rebounds per game. She takes the floor needing 15 points to reach the 2,500-point plateau for her career.
The Terrapins are led by junior Kaila Charles, who averages 16.2 points and 6.1 rebounds and the backcourt duo of Taylor Mikesell and Channise Lewis. Mikesell leads the Big Ten in 3-point shooting with a 42-percent touch while Lewis tops conference assist charts with an average of 5.1 per game.
For Iowa, it begins with dealing with the full-court pressure that has been a staple of the success coach Brenda Frese’s team has had this season.
"We’ve had teams that have pressed us here and there, but they’re going to press us a lot," Bluder said. "It’s not so much that they’re going to turn you over, but they’re going to make it so that you turn yourself over. It wears on you, and pretty soon you make a bad pass, lose your focus a little bit."
Bluder views the experience Iowa has in its backcourt with senior Tania Davis and junior Kathleen Doyle as a critical element to dealing with the pressure Iowa will face.
"It is about us keeping our composure on our home court and sticking to the game plan as far as breaking the press with confidence," Bluder said. "The best way to get a team to take off the press is to score off it, attack it aggressively and score because no coach likes to have that happen to them."
Bluder considers the return of junior guard Makenzie Meyer after missing two games because of a hyperextended knee after miss to be well timed.
"It’s extremely valuable to have her back," Bluder said. "I was happy with the 17 minutes she gave us (against Illinois Thursday) night and those minutes are only going to grow."