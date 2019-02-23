Underdog Baer has hustled his way into the hearts of Iowa fans

Iowa's Nicholas Baer, left, and Rutgers' Geo Baker battle for a loose ball during a 2018 game in Piscataway, N.J. Baer will play the final home game of his Iowa career Saturday when the Hawkeyes host Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
University of Iowa’s Nicholas Baer drives the ball into the lane against the University of Green Bay earlier this season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Baer could get his first start of the season tonight if Muscatine's Joe Wieskamp is sidelined by a sprained ankle.
Nicholas Baer (51) was a member of of the Quad-City Elite 17-under boys basketball team that took first place in the platinum bracket at the NY2LA Invitational and also won the GRBA national championship. Team members included, from left, front row: Dylan Sortillo, Blake Lowderman, CJ Carr, Trey Sigel and manager Johnny Spraggins. Back row: Kendall Jacks, Ethan Happ, Baer, Brandon Vice, Jalen Jones and coach Logan Wynn.
Nicholas Baer (right) and his brother, Michael, box out for a rebound during Iowa's victory over Savannah State earlier this season. The two brothers have played together on the same team for the first time ever this season.
A 10-year-old Nicholas Baer shows off all the awards he won at the Iowa basketball camp in 2016 only weeks after he and other family members were involved in a horrific traffic accident north of the Quad-Cities.
University of Iowa’s Nicholas Baer drives the ball into the lane against the University of Green Bay earlier this season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Baer could get his first start of the season tonight if Muscatine's Joe Wieskamp is sidelined by a sprained ankle.
Kevin E. Schmidt, Quad-City Times
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer sits on the bench during Iowa's annual basketball media day. Baer is expected to play against Virginia Tech on Tuesday after missing six games with a broken finger.
AP
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer sits on the bench during the second half of a March 5, 2017, game against Penn State. Baer scored a career-high 20 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds in the game.
IOWA CITY — Members of the Iowa basketball team were getting back together in the summer of 2014 to begin preparing for a season that was still several months away.
They started slowly by playing a few casual pickup games, just to work off some of the rust. Among the new kids was this tall, gangly freshman walk-on from Bettendorf who most of the players didn’t know very well.
While everyone else was easing their way back into things, this kid was racing around, hustling every second, concentrating on defense, diving for loose balls in totally meaningless games.
“We all looked at him like he was crazy,’’ former Iowa player Jarrod Uthoff recalled a few years later.
Not crazy. It’s just the way Nicholas Baer approaches pretty much everything in his life, with unrestrained determination and a thirst for perfection. He wasn’t doing it to impress anyone. He was just doing what he does.
Nearly five years later, Baer has hustled his way into a scholarship and into the hearts of Iowa fans as well as those of coaches and teammates simply by doing things the right way.
Chants of “Baer, Baer, Baer’’ regularly echo through Carver-Hawkeye Arena and fans show up at games wearing bear suits in tribute to him.
“It’s everything that he is. It’s his essence,'' said John Baer, Nicholas’ father, in trying to assess why his son resonates in such a positive way with fans. "There’s some natural things: From the state of Iowa, kind of an underdog kid, was a walk-on. And he just plays so hard. It’s the hustle part. What is there not to like?’’
Curtis Clark, who was Baer’s coach at Bettendorf High School said his former protégé is “just the kind of person you want to root for.
“He plays the game exactly the way any coach wants his players to play,’’ he added.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, who was persuaded to give Baer a walk-on opportunity by a conversation with his sister, Elizabeth, said the 6-foot-7 forward has been “a huge part of this team since he got here.
“Clearly, he's proven that he can play anywhere for anybody, and I'm just glad he plays for us,’’ McCaffery added.
He won’t be playing for McCaffery much longer. Next Saturday is Senior Day and Baer will be honored prior to a game with Rutgers, giving the fans one last chance to shower him with affection.
Baer admitted that it's impossible not to think about how few games he has remaining in an Iowa uniform and he understands how intense the emotions of that final home game are going to be.
"Obviously, that game will be a beast of its own, I’m sure,'' he said. "But I’m looking forward to that.’’
Always pushing
One of Baer’s trademarks as a player is an ability to push himself to exhaustion on the playing floor, not only in games but in practices.
“He does it not just occasionally but almost every day …’’ assistant coach Kirk Speraw said. “To me, he is so valuable coming off the bench. He’s like John Havlicek was with the Boston Celtics. He always gives you something. He can change the whole dynamic of the game.’’
It’s one of the things that has helped make him among the most popular Hawkeye players of recent times.
“Most people will pace themselves and he doesn’t,’’ McCaffery said. “He goes until the tank is empty. The key for us is to get him out before the tank is empty because he’s not a mistake guy until he runs out of gas. Then he’ll turn it over, miss shots, won’t run back. You see him, he looks like he’s about to fall over, right? When you see him at a 45-degree angle, get him out.’’
Baer said he’s not entirely sure where he got that ability and mindset. He thinks some of it comes from his days at Bettendorf High School. He said that was just part of the culture of the Bulldogs’ program.
“That’s something I’ve always had,’’ he said. “I’m going to play my tail off and then when I’m not able to play any longer, I get subbed out. I understand that’s the only way I’m really effective is to play that hard and not leave anything on the table.’’
Iowa fans get to see how that effort and work ethic impact the team in games. McCaffery said of equal importance is how it manifests itself in practice.
“Whoever is guarding him, you can’t relax,’’ he said. “He’ll get an offensive rebound. You can’t relax or he backdoors you. He’s going to outrebound you even though he’s smaller. So he does bring out the best in his teammates and they have ultimate respect for him as a result.’’
In addition to being willing and able to outwork opponents, Baer is equally capable of outsmarting them.
“One thing he doesn’t get enough credit for is how smart he is,’’ Clark said. “I really think that’s his strongest attribute, knowing the game and knowing how to play. He’s not the strongest guy or the quickest guy but being smart is what allows him to play at the Big Ten level. He is able to play one or even two plays ahead and see what is going to happen.’’
The nerd
Nicholas Baer is not your ordinary college basketball player. You needn’t look any further than the “favorites’’ section of his biography in the Iowa media guide to see the diversity of his personality.
His musical tastes range from the pop rock strains of The Fray and the country ballads of Lady Antebellum to the rap sounds of Drake. He has an appreciation for the violence and mysticism of Games of Thrones, but his favorite movie is Good Will Hunting and his favorite celebrity is Morgan Freeman.
He’s a bookworm. He read every book in the Harry Potter series during a three-week span when he was in the eighth grade. That’s roughly 4,000 pages.
“If you ask the other players who is the biggest nerd on the team, it’s Nicholas with (younger brother) Michael a close second,’’ said Joy Kelly, their mother and the principal at Bettendorf High School.
“They’re both very well read, they both love history, they play Trivial Pursuit. They are kind of nerdy in a sense. But no matter what, whether it’s hanging out with the family or whatever, Nicholas is very comfortable in his own skin. And he wants everybody else to be comfortable in their own skin, too.’’
Challenges
Baer is the second oldest of five children who all are within about six years in age. At one time, all five were enrolled at Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf at the same time, in kindergarten, first, third, fourth and fifth grades.
Four of the five currently attend Iowa. Elizabeth, the oldest, has graduated and is working in Chicago.
It’s a tightknit family made closer by challenges that have been thrown into their path.
In 2005, John Baer overcame cancer. About a year later, a major accident shook the family.
John was at the wheel of the family’s minivan with his mother, Mary Ann Baer, in the passenger seat as they drove north on U.S. 61 to watch the two oldest Baer girls, Elizabeth and Katherine, play in a softball tournament in Dubuque. Nicholas was in the backseat along with Michael and younger sister Caroline.
A large dairy truck suddenly pulled in front of them and the Baers’ vehicle hit it broadside at about 70 mph.
“I remember hitting the truck but after that I don’t remember anything,’’ Michael Baer said.
Nicholas got his two younger siblings out of the vehicle through a broken window, but his father and grandmother were completely unresponsive.
The first person to come upon the scene was a nurse. Nicholas had enough poise to provide his mother's cell phone number so the nurse could call her and explain what happened as they waited for paramedics to arrive.
Michael and Caroline escaped with relatively minor injuries and Nicholas spent two days in intensive care in Dubuque before being transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, joining his dad and grandma who were both critically injured and airlifted there.
John, a former sportscaster, came away from the crash with a broken jaw and a lengthy list of other major injuries, and underwent several surgeries. He spent two months in the hospital, first at University Hospital in Iowa City, then back in the Quad-Cities.
While he was there, Nicholas participated in the 10-year-old division of Iowa's basketball camp.
“I’ll never forget, he came to my hospital room at Genesis West in Davenport …’’ John Baer said, “and he brings me the most valuable player medallion from the camp … When he came to the hospital room and had that medallion draped around his neck — he wasn’t bragging. He just knew that meant a lot to me — I cried.’’
John sustained damage to the frontal lobe of his brain that affected his personality and behavior, and led to more challenges for the family.
It’s the sort of incident that would have devastated most families. Not the Baers.
“I think the one effect it had was it brought us all closer together as a family,’’ Michael Baer said. “Anyone that knows us has seen that and can see how much we all love each other and interact with each other.’’
Joy Kelly said her children were very close even before the accident. She said they were taught from the very beginning to “reserve their best manners for each other,’’ knowing that would carry over to their relationships with others.
She also feels the accident and its aftermath introduced a new perspective into the lives of her children.
“He has had a lot of adversity,’’ she said of Nicholas. “Because of that, his life could have taken a lot of different paths. But he stayed on the path of making good decisions, he shows good judgment. Because of some of the challenges he has faced, he has a high degree of empathy. I think all my kids do … They have an ability to recognize a situation for what it is and not get too angry.’’
More than a decade later, John Baer still marvels at the way his oldest son handled it all.
“We have a lot of blessings but even with all the blessings we have, you’ve got to say it’s been a hard life,’’ he said.
“It’s a nerve-wracking thing to be 9 years old and have your dad be diagnosed with cancer. And then your dad’s in an auto accident and is nearly dying right in front of you and is hospitalized for two months. And then he’s different. Your dad suffers a traumatic brain injury and his personality changes … He was an amazing 10-year-old boy. So we shouldn’t be surprised that he’s an amazing 23-year-old young man. He’s always been amazing.’’
Basketball beginnings
For as long as he can remember, Nicholas has been playing basketball. He said there always was a hoop out back. It’s always been a big part of his life.
His first organized exposure to the sport was in a Sunday afternoon first-grade league at Iowa City’s Regina High School, where the kids played on 50-foot courts with 8-foot rims. John Baer has vivid memories of his son getting a steal and rather than driving all the way to the basket, pulling up just across halfcourt and swishing a 20-foot jumper.
The following year, the Baers moved to Bettendorf and Nicholas began playing for a team called the Bruins that was coached by former Davenport schools administrator Scott McKissick and John Baer.
He became part of a group of kids, including Dylan Sortillo, Cole Clearman and Kendall Jacks, who played together as a group all the way up through high school.
When they were sophomores, Sortillo, Clearman and Jacks were elevated to the varsity at Bettendorf with Baer staying down on the sophomore team for that 2011-12 season.
Clark, who was then Bettendorf’s sophomore coach, said Baer already was very mature mentally but he needed to mature physically in order to cope with the physical play of the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
In retrospect, Nicholas likes the way it turned out.
“I’d been playing with them since second grade so missing that one year with them wasn’t that big a deal,’’ he said. “And I was playing with Dylan and Kendall in AAU in the summer so I grew a rapport with them. I enjoyed playing at the sophomore level … It gave me an opportunity to be a primary scorer and develop my game a little bit more.’’
When Baer was reunited with Sortillo, Jacks and Clearman on the varsity the following year, it was the start of one of the most special periods in the history of the Bettendorf program.
Clark took over as the varsity coach and over the next two years, the Bulldogs went 49-3 and made the final four of the state tournament both years.
Baer averaged 9.9 points and 7.0 rebounds in 2012-13 for a team that went all the way to the state championship game before suffering its only loss, to Iowa City West.
In 2013-14, he averaged 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds and was named the MAC player of the year. The Bulldogs settled for third place in the state tournament, losing to Iowa City West again in the semifinals despite 22 points and 12 rebounds by Baer.
Joining the Elite
Baer was the primary inside presence on those teams. The only 3-point attempt of his high school career came in the final minute of the final game, a rout of Sioux City North in the third-place game.
Clark said he knew Nicholas could shoot from the outside in high school but he had plenty of shooters. What he really needed was someone who could score inside.
He had a rule that in order to have the green light to shoots 3s in a game, a player had to make at least 50 out of 100 shots during a timed drill in practice. Nicholas often got to 48 or 49, but never made the 50.
Baer did get a chance to show his outside shooting skills in AAU competition in the off-season.
When he was 16, he played for a team out of Iowa City called Pump and Run. Sortillo and Jacks played for the Quad-City Elite team that also included Wisconsin star Ethan Happ and such other local talents as C.J. Carr, Jalen Jones, Trey Sigel and Brandon Vice.
Sortillo kept telling Q-C Elite coach Logan Wynn that he should try to get his buddy, Baer, on the team but Wynn was not very aware of Baer until Q-C Elite went up against him in a game in Ames.
“He grabbed something like 16 rebounds,’’ Wynn recalled, “and I said ‘That kid goes to Bettendorf? How come I never heard of him?’’’
The following year, Baer was playing for the Q-C Elite and Wynn gained an appreciation for his sometimes subtle contributions as the team won multiple championships.
“Gosh, he doesn’t really stand out but he is going to help you win in a huge way because he just does everything right,’’ Wynn said.
Walking on
Despite his success at both the high school and AAU levels, Baer wasn’t deluged with recruiting attention. He took an official visit to Division II power Northwest Missouri State but had no Division I offers. Northern Iowa and Drake both spoke to him about being a preferred walk-on.
He really wanted to go to Iowa and after holding his own with players such as Happ, he suspected he could play in the Big Ten. He had always been a Hawkeyes fan and had many family members who attended school there.
It took Elizabeth Baer’s intervention to make it happen. She was then a freshman at Iowa and walked into the basketball office one day in the fall of 2013 and explained to McCaffery why he needed to give her brother a chance. She pointed out his basketball abilities but really emphasized character traits that would make him a valued member of the squad even if he never played a minute.
McCaffery later got to see Baer play — his son Connor was a freshman on that Iowa City West team that defeated Bettendorf in the state semifinals — and was surprised that he wasn’t being recruited more heavily. He decided to give him a shot.
“Recruiting is not an exact science,’’ McCaffery said. “There's a lot of people that fall into that category, end up at places that probably aren't the level where they are. They could have gone somewhere else. In his case, he didn't get recruited very highly, and we were the benefit of that.’’
Baer’s only request was that he be allowed to redshirt as a freshman and work on his game and hopefully add some weight and strength.
He showed up in the summer of 2014 and began impressing older teammates with the effort he put out even in those earliest pickup games.
McCaffery said Baer could have made a contribution if he had chosen to play him during the 2014-15 season but he resisted the temptation to do so.
At the team banquet following that season, John Baer struck up a conversation with McCaffery and was surprised by what he heard.
“He said ‘John, I’ve got to tell you, Nicholas will play next year. He’s going to play,'’’ John recalled McCaffery saying. “I said ‘Oh, that’s awful nice of you to say.’ I thought maybe he was trying to pull my leg. And he said ‘No, he’s going to play.’’’
He was right. Baer had built up his stamina and fine-tuned his perimeter marksmanship, working with Speraw to get a little more arc on his shot and stepped right into the Hawkeyes’ playing rotation.
“What he did was he took the redshirt year to get stronger, and he took the redshirt year to work on his jumpshot, and he watched film and he became a more sophisticated basketball player,’’ McCaffery said.
He showed that early in his redshirt freshman season, making four of five 3-point attempts and scoring 14 points in a victory over UMKC.
His breakout performance came two weeks later in a familiar venue. The Hawkeyes were struggling to handle a determined Drake team in the Hy-Vee Big Four Classic at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines until Baer came off the bench and ignited them. He scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked six shots to help Iowa escape with a 70-64 win.
He continued to make meaningful contributions off the bench all season, helping the Hawkeyes advance to the NCAA tournament. In the final game, he led them with 15 points in an 87-68 loss to eventual national champion Villanova.
In the spring, a couple of freshmen opted to transfer and some scholarships opened up. McCaffery gave one of them to Baer.
“I didn’t give him a scholarship. He earned one and that’s the greatest compliment that you can give to him,’’ McCaffery said at the time. “He just wanted a chance and felt like he would take it from there and he did.’’
The sixth man
As a sophomore, Baer took another leap in his development. He started 10 games in that 2016-17 season, but most of his best moments occurred when he came off the bench to give the Hawkeyes a jolt of energy.
“That’s not easy to do,’’ McCaffery said. “It’s not easy to come off the bench and jump right in and compete, make shots, make plays, impact the game, with a blocked shot, with a steal.’’
Baer found that he actually liked coming in off the bench rather than starting.
“I think it has a little bit of a different mindset,’’ he said during that season. “When I sit on the bench you can kind of see how the game is going for a few minutes. Are we getting fast break points and continuing to run or are we back on our heels a little bit? Are we turning the ball over? Just small things like that to see how the game is flowing.
“Then, when I come off the bench I can think ‘OK, we need to do this or we need to do that.’ But the main thing is to come off the bench with energy and just try to impact the game the best I can.’’
There were several games that season that completely changed when he stepped onto the court.
On Dec. 17, he registered his first career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in a victory over Northern Iowa in the Hy-Vee Classic. He came off the bench to play a career-high 34 minutes and collect five points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots in an early January game at Nebraska. He scored a career-high 20 points and added 10 rebounds as Iowa defeated Penn State in the regular-season finale. He had another double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) in an overtime loss to TCU in the NIT.
He became the only Division I player over the past 25 years to amass 250 points, 45 steals, 45 3-pointers and 40 blocked shots in a single season and was honored as the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year.
Baer’s junior year did not start as well as his sophomore season ended. He suffered a broken finger in November and when he did begin playing, he was thrust into the role of being starter.
There were some good moments. He had another highly productive game against Drake in the Hy-Vee Classic, collecting 11 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and five steals, but he never really regained his shooting stroke.
It ended up being a subpar season both for him personally and for the team as the Hawkeyes went 14-19 and missed making a postseason tournament for the first time in seven years.
Senior moments
Baer came back for this season as the only senior on the roster, determined to go out with a bang.
“It’s just understanding that this is my last go-round,’’ he said. “There’s no more second chances and just try to make the most of every opportunity.’’
McCaffery said he planned to use Baer only off the bench this season and for the most part he has stuck to that. Baer has started only five games.
His shooting stroke has returned and he has impacted games in a variety of ways.
He played especially well in early-season victories over Pittsburgh and Iowa State and on a team with such marquee stars as Tyler Cook, Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon, he occasionally has been a go-to guy.
Against Pitt, he scored 11 straight points over a 3-minute span late in the game. In the victory over Iowa State, he made three 3s during a 15-2 scoring run that closed out the Cyclones.
“He fits wherever you need him, but he also can make the biggest buckets of the game,’’ McCaffery said. “You refer to him as a glue guy but that almost undersells him. You know he’s just going to fit in. He’s the facilitator but sometimes he’s the guy.’’
The season has been made even more memorable by the fact that younger brother Michael has been a part of it.
Michael, who graduated from Bettendorf in 2017, served as a team manager for the Hawkeyes last season but this season he has joined the team as a walk-on and has played in five games.
“It’s been great,’’ Nicholas said. “I get to play against him every day at practice because he’s on the scout team. He’s done a phenomenal job of that.
“He’s my only brother so we always played against each other in any sports in the backyard and stuff like that,’’ he added. “I’ve enjoyed getting to see him more as a peer these last couple of years.’’
Joy Kelly describes her sons as “two peas in a pod.
“They’re great buddies,’’ she said. “They live together and my daughters always say ‘Mom, they’re like twins. They have their own language that only the two of them can understand.’’’
The future
Baer is coming down to the final few games of his career. The Hawkeyes play three of their last four regular-season games on the road and he has just that one remaining chance to play in Carver-Hawkeye.
Beyond that is a likely return to the NCAA tournament. The Hawkeyes are 21-6 and ranked 21st in the country.
“I was fortunate to come into the program coming off an NCAA tournament appearance and my first two years here we went to the NCAA tournament so I’ve always tried to pride myself on leaving places better than I found it,’’ Baer said prior to this season.
His leadership has been a big part of the Hawkeyes’ success. It’s not a rah-rah, take-charge style so much as what Joy Kelly describes as “relational leadership.’’
When new players come into the Iowa program, he’s often the first one to show them the way things are done or to offer them a ride.
“Nicholas is never going to be the Alpha male. He never has been. He never will be,’’ Kelly said. “But I do know that he feels his responsibility as a leader is to help cultivate the strengths and the abilities of others so that they can emerge in that way.’’
Cook said Baer leads by being "the perfect teammate.
“He’s one of the best people you’ll meet outside of basketball, one of those people who will always give the freshmen a hand,'' Cook said. "He’s a great leader. He leads by example and comes in and does his job every single day.''
Beyond those intangible things Baer has done to impact the Iowa program, it’s also possible to measure his influence in more tangible ways.
He is one of only five Iowa players ever to accumulate 500 points, 500 rebounds, 100 blocked shots and 100 steals in their careers. The others — Ryan Bowen, Michael Payne, Greg Stokes and Acie Earl — all started more than 80 games. Baer has started 32.
He also has more than 100 3-point field goals. Those other four players had 20 between them.
“The thing with him is I think a lot of times people categorize players like Baer and say ‘Well, he does the intangible things,’’’ McCaffery said. “The bottom line is Nicholas Baer is a really good basketball player. That's what he is. He can dribble, pass and shoot, he defends, he runs, he blocks shots, fills the stat line. To be truthful, I think it's almost insulting to say he does intangible things. He's really good.
“He's everything. He's a leader. He's a hustler. He's a worker. He's smart. He's tough. He's physical. He's skilled. That's why he's on scholarship.’’
Very few of those who know Baer are surprised at how it’s turned out.
“He’s always had that competitive edge in him and that makes him such a versatile player for any team,’’ said Ethan Happ, who will oppose Baer on his own senior night March 7 at Wisconsin. “I just knew he needed a team to give him a shot. Once Iowa did, I knew he would be playing at a high level for Iowa for awhile.’’
Baer isn’t entirely sure what he will do once his college basketball career is over. He undoubtedly will complete his master’s degree in sports and recreation management — Mom will insist on that — but he would like to continue playing basketball on a professional basis overseas.
After that, he could coach, get into broadcasting, embark on a career in athletic administration. He worked for the University of Iowa Foundation one summer and enjoyed that experience. Those are paths yet to be explored.
“He’s very personable, he’s smart, he’s real effective and real efficient,’’ Kelly said. “He has all those things off the court as well as on the court. So I think he’s going to have a lot of options. He’ll be pretty reflective about using whatever strengths and talents he has to do a little bit of good in this world.’’
“He’s always had a tremendous perspective that it’s just a game and he’s always been motivated for things beyond basketball,’’ Curtis Clark added. “He’ll be very successful in whatever he decides to do. I have no doubt of that.’’
