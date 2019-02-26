COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin who?
Iowa could be forgiven if it didn’t devote much of its scouting report to how to stop Ohio State freshman Justin Ahrens on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-6 forward had scored only 38 points all season.
But he quickly grabbed the attention of any future Buckeye opponents.
Ahrens poured in a career-high 29 points and Ohio State also got a strong effort from Kaleb Wesson as it romped to a 90-70 victory over 22nd-ranked Iowa at Value City Arena.
Ahrens had 29 points for the season a week ago. He netted a career-high nine points in his first career start Saturday against Maryland, then really busted out in a big way Tuesday. The younger brother of Michigan State senior Kyle Ahrens drained six 3-point field goals and scored 25 points in the second half to help the Buckeyes break open a close game.
“I didn’t really play all year so they probably didn’t have me in the scouting report,’’ Ahrens said.
“Honestly, any shot I take I think is going in,’’ Ahrens added in a postgame television interview. “That’s just the type of guy I am. I’m just focusing on the next shot.’’
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery insisted that Ahrens was in the scouting report. He said he felt the freshman played well while scoring six points in an earlier meeting between the two teams.
“He was open too much,’’ McCaffery said. “Give him credit. He made six. That’s impressive.’’
Wesson, who was held to just two points in Iowa’s 72-62 victory back on Jan. 12, also bounced back in a big way, finishing with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
“Obviously, Justin was phenomenal but I thought Kaleb really dictated things in the second half,’’ Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said.
Iowa’s frustration bubbled over in the final minutes as McCaffery and his son, Connor, both were called for technical fouls.
McCaffery declined to specify what he said or what he was complaining about.
Ohio State (18-10, 8-9 Big Ten) had only a 36-33 halftime lead, but it made 13 of its first 17 shots in the second half with six of those being 3-point field goals.
Back-to-back 3s by Ahrens ballooned the Buckeyes’ lead to 71-54 with nine minutes, 20 seconds to go. Iowa managed to chop the deficit to 11 (78-67) but with 4:08 remaining, Connor McCaffery was whistled for fouling Keyshawn Woods and was also slapped with a technical. Ahrens and Woods each made two fouls shots to push the margin back to 15.
Fran McCaffery got his own technical less than a minute later and the Buckeyes continued to pull away.
The 90 points is 11 more than Ohio State had scored in any other Big Ten game this season and is second only to the 107 it scored against Purdue-Fort Wayne on Nov. 11.
“We knew that if you were going to beat a really good Iowa team, you need to score the ball and attack their pressure and make some shots,’’ Holtmann said.
Joe Wieskamp made 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range and led Iowa (21-7, 10-7 Big Ten) with 17 points. Tyler Cook added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes, who had won five of their previous six games.
Coach McCaffery pointed to inconsistent defense and rebounding as big factors in the game. The smaller Buckeyes had a 36-26 advantage on the boards.
And he said at times the Buckeyes just exuded a little more effort.
“I thought they were more active,’’ he said. “They scored 15 points in first four minutes of the second half. That makes it hard to win.’’
The Hawkeyes started fast, opening a 7-0 lead before Ohio State went on a 9-0 run of its own and opened a six-point lead. Iowa, sparked by Maishe Dailey, put together 15-3 scoring binge that was helped by a technical foul on Holtmann and capped by a 3-pointer by Nicholas Baer, giving the Hawkeyes a 31-25 lead.
A mistake by Baer helped the Buckeyes get back in the game. Cook turned the ball over, giving Ahrens a breakaway opportunity, and Baer not only grabbed Ahrens as he went to the hoop but allowed him to convert the layup for his first points of the game. The Buckeyes got the basket, two free throws and the ball, and tied the score at 31-31 with 2:29 to go in the half.
Senior C.J. Jackson, who returned to action after missing the Maryland game with a shoulder injury dropped in a 3-point field goal from the left corner with 36 seconds remaining to give Ohio State its 36-33 halftime edge.