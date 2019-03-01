IOWA CITY — It’s going to be one of the most unusual Senior Days any college basketball program ever has held.
The head coach and the play-by-play broadcaster are going to watch the game together from the coach’s office. Both are suspended.
The team will be coached by an assistant coach who hasn’t been a head coach since 2005, when he was at Mt. St. Vincent College in the Bronx. He was the women’s coach there.
A sellout crowd will cheer like mad for a departing senior who arrived five years ago as a walk-on and who may be the most revered 6-points-per-game scorer ever.
It’s all going to happen today when 22nd-ranked Iowa hosts Rutgers at 4 p.m. in the final home game of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
It will be the final home appearance for Bettendorf’s Nicholas Baer, who will be honored in pregame ceremonies that will be overseen by Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery.
After that, McCaffery will need to leave the arena to serve the first game of a two-game suspension stemming from a post-game incident earlier this week at Ohio State.
"That’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment. Absolutely," admitted Baer, who has become one of the most beloved Iowa players of recent times. "I’m excited (McCaffery) is going to be there for Senior Day, to hand me my jersey. I’m looking forward to that.
"I have a lot of faith in our assistant coaches. Everybody will need to step up and do a little bit."
Assistant Andrew Francis will coach the team since he is the staff member who scouted Rutgers and prepared the game plan.
McCaffery, who is still allowed to be at practice, said he doesn’t really expect his absence to be a big deal since four members of his staff, including Francis, have served as head coaches at some point.
"The guy that has the scout has a lot to say anyway," McCaffery said. "We're going through some things right now in practice that he would be doing himself anyway. So they're used to hearing that voice in that game, before that game."
McCaffery reiterated what he has said many times through the years about Baer, who progressed from a non-scholarship player to being one of the most effective bench players in the Big Ten.
"I think he's been tremendous, in particular this year, for this team," McCaffery said. "But he has been that the whole time he's been here. His work ethic is unparalleled. His character, his demeanor in the locker room, his influence and love of his teammates and respect for the game. The guy's every coach's dream to have somebody that embodies all those qualities, but also is a really good player."
Freshman guard Connor McCaffery, the coach’s son, referred to Baer as "one of a kind."
"I’ve never really seen or played with anybody like that …," he admitted. "People want to make him out to be some sort of hustle player, which he is, but he’s so much more than that."
Baer knows today will be an emotional experience for him
"I’m obviously not used to being the guy who’s the center of attention," he said. "At the same time I’m excited about having the opportunity to play here one last time. This is a place I love, a place I’ve always loved, and it definitely will be bittersweet walking off one last time. Hopefully, it’s with a win …
"I’m an emotional person so I’ll probably be crying my eyes out," he added. "That’s how it goes. We’re a family of criers. ... That’s what it’s all about, though, being a part of something you care about that much."
Many teams will insert a departing senior into the starting lineup for his final game as a special honor. But since Baer’s hallmark is his ability to influence games coming off the bench, McCaffery figures that would be inappropriate.
"We'll leave him right where he is," the coach said. "Just do what you do, my man."
McCaffery will watch the game from his office with radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin, who has been suspended for the remainder of the season.
"For some reason, there's a narrative that we don't like each other, and that's just not true," McCaffery said of Dolphin. "It's unfair to him. It's unfair to me. I worked with the guy for nine years."
Watching the game with the sometimes volatile McCaffery could be interesting. Connor McCaffery recalled what it was like to watch an Iowa game with his dad from his office in 2014, during a previous suspension.
"He’s into it," Connor said with a smile. "He gets into the game. He really does. You really can’t talk to him during the game."