IOWA ITEMS

Garza sidelined: Iowa played without sophomore center Luka Garza, who watched the game from the bench with his foot in a walking boot.

“He sprained his ankle at the end of practice (Friday),’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “He’s hurting right now so we’ll see.’’

Connor McCaffery also missed the game while going through concussion protocol but Coach McCaffery is confident his son will be back in action very soon.

“I think if we played tomorrow, he could play,’’ he said.

New highs: While almost all of Iowa’s four walk-ons reached career highs in almost every statistic Saturday, a few of the scholarship players also reached new standards. Ryan Kriener’s nine rebounds were a new career high, as were Isaiah Moss’ six assists.

Up next: Iowa’s next game is next Saturday at home against Bryant University. Game time is 7 p.m. with television coverage provided by ESPNU.