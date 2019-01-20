IOWA ITEMS

Streak snapped: Tyler Cook returned to the Iowa lineup after sitting out Wednesday’s game at Penn State and played 29 minutes although his streak of getting at least 15 points and five rebounds was snapped at 10 games. He finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

Moving up: Cook did move into a tie for 33rd on Iowa’s career scoring list with 1,118 points, matching Chris Kingsbury and Michael Payne. Jordan Bohannon’s two 3-point field goals moved him into sole possession of third place on Iowa’s career list with 228. He now trails only Jeff Horner (262) and Matt Gatens (239).

Assist men: Redshirt freshman Connor McCaffery established a new career high with eight assists and Isaiah Moss matched his career best with six.

Up next: Iowa’s next game is Thursday at home against Michigan State. Game time is 6 p.m. with television coverage provided by FS1.