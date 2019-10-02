{{featured_button_text}}
Joe 1

Iowa sophomore Joe Wieskamp cheers after a made basket during a five-on-five scrimmage Monday at the Iowa basketball camp at Muscatine Community YMCA.

 Evan Riggs evan.riggs@muscatinejournal.com

Iowa sophomore Joe Wieskamp of Muscatine was named this morning as one of 10 players selected to the preseason all-Big Ten men’s basketball team chosen by a media panel.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore was the only Hawkeye named to the team announced at the conference’s annual preseason tipoff event in suburban Chicago.

An all-freshman team selection last season, Wieskamp averaged 11.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season for Iowa. He led the team and finished second in the Big Ten with a 42.4-percent touch from 3-point range.

Wieskamp joined Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu and Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith as the only sophomores named to the preseason all-Big Ten team.

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston was named as the league’s preseason player of the year and joined Maryland guard Anthony Cowan and Ohio State forward as unanimous selections on the preseason all-league team.

Other players named to the squad were Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman, Penn State forward Lamar Stevens and Purdue guard Nojel Eastern.

