Joe Wieskamp’s week began with one of the worst first halves of his first season of college basketball.
But it ended perfectly with the former Muscatine High School star winning his first — but almost certainly not his last — Big Ten weekly award.
Wieskamp was named the Big Ten’s freshman of the week Monday after he made all eight of his field goal attempts — including six 3-pointers — while matching his career high of 24 points in a 95-71 rout of Illinois on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The performance was a testament not only to his marksmanship but to his resilience because a few days earlier you never would have thought this was going to be the week that he finally broke through and won the award.
In the first half Wednesday night on the road at Penn State, Wieskamp was 0 for 4 from the field and had enough early defensive lapses that Iowa coach Fran McCaffery removed him from the game within the first three minutes.
Wieskamp bounced back to score 10 points in the second half against the Nittany Lions and was much better at the defensive end. He also finished with seven rebounds for the third straight game.
Then on Sunday he was flat-out amazing.
He admitted he couldn’t ever recall having a game in which he made every shot he took.
“I’m not sure if I ever have before or not, but it’s a great feeling,’’ he said. “I have the confidence every game that every shot I take is going to go in and luckily today that’s what happened.’’
Illinois coach Brad Underwood insisted that he saw Wieskamp make 19 straight shots during pregame warmups, but Wieskamp wasn’t sure about that. He said he didn’t really feel any different before this game.
“I try to do the same preparation before every game, get a lot of shots up,’’ he said. “I’m not sure if that (making 19 in a row) is true or not. I just go out there and shoot.’’
In any case, Underwood was impressed. Who wasn’t?
“That kid is going to make a lot of money someday,’’ Underwood said.
Winston wins: The Big Ten player of the week award was won by someone the Hawkeyes will see in the next few days. Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston, who comes to town with the No. 6-ranked Spartans on Thursday, scored 29 points and handed out six assists in a victory over Nebraska last week.
Hot shooting: In case you were wondering where Wieskamp’s 8-for-8 shooting effort ranks nationally in NCAA Division I this season, there actually have been 11 instances in which a player was perfect from field with 10 or more attempts.
One of those came against Iowa. Michigan State’s Nick Ward, who the Hawkeyes will see again Thursday, was 10 for 10 against them back on Dec. 3.
The top shooting performance of the season so far is by Northern Illinois’ Levi Bradley, who was 13 for 13 in a Nov. 25 game against Oakland.
More hot shooting: On a day when Iowa was lighting it up from 3-point range, making 15 of 21 shots from behind the arc, a former player who could still be playing for the Hawkeyes was doing the same.
Brady Ellingson, who went to Drake as a graduate transfer after last season, was 7 for 8 from 3-point range in helping the Bulldogs to a victory over Missouri State on Sunday. That was enough to earn Ellingson both Missouri Valley Conference player and newcomer of the week honors.
Rising: After extending their winning streak to five games Sunday, the Hawkeyes moved up four spots in the Associated Press Top 25. They’re now No. 19.
Among other Big Ten teams, Michigan is No. 5, Michigan State No. 6 and Maryland No. 13. Nebraska, Purdue and Wisconsin all are still receiving votes but three Big Ten teams who had been mentioned on ballots in previous weeks — Indiana, Minnesota and Ohio State — are no longer getting any votes.
Looking older: You may have noticed that Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon has allowed his facial hair to propagate lately.
The junior point guard just thought it might reinforce his status as one of the team’s most experienced players if he wore a beard.
“I looked at pictures of me from the last few years and I said ‘Man, I look really young,’’’ Bohannon said. “So I decided to spice it up a little bit and look like a veteran for once.’’
No DQs: With Illinois’ Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Aaron Jordan fouling out Sunday, there have now been 14 players disqualified from games on fouls against Iowa this season.
The Hawkeyes haven’t had a single player foul out.
In fact, there have been only nine instances in which an Iowa player committed even four fouls in a game. Isaiah Moss, Connor McCaffery and Tyler Cook have done it three times each and Luka Garza, Nicholas Baer and Ryan Kriener each has done it once.