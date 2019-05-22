NCAA Cincinnati Iowa Basketball

Iowa's Joe Wieskamp drives past Cincinnati's Logan Johnson in the second half during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio. Wieskamp had 19 points and five rebounds in Iowa's win. 

Indicating he has learned plenty through the experience, Iowa basketball player Joe Wieskamp has withdrawn his name from consideration for the NBA Draft.

The sophomore from Muscatine announced his decision Wednesday afternoon.

"I am excited to announce that I will be returning to the University of Iowa for my sophomore season,'' Wieskamp said in a statement. "I learned a lot of valuable information going through the NBA Draft process that will help me continue to grow now and in the future when I decide to take that next step.''

Wieskamp chose to work through the process following a strong rookie season with the Hawkeyes.

Named to the Big Ten's all-freshman team, Wieskamp averaged 11.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season while finishing second in the Big Ten with a 42.4-percent shooting touch from 3-point range last season.

Coach Fran McCaffery welcomed Wieskamp back for his sophomore season.

"I'm glad that Joe had the opportunity to go through the process and receive feedback from NBA personnel,'' McCaffery said. "I'm incredibly proud of the professional approach Joe took during the process.''

McCaffery said Wieskamp should be able to learn from the process.

"The experience provided him feedback on what he needs to work on as he strives to reach his full potential and play at the highest level,'' McCaffery said. "Joe is a valuable member of our team on and off the court and we look forward to him being a leader for us next season.''

Wieskamp indicated the same.

"For now, my focus is helping this Iowa team be the best that we can be,'' he said. "The future is bright.''

