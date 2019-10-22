Coach: Greg Gard (fifth season, 80-47)
Last season: 23-11, 14-6 Big Ten
Returning starters: Dmitrik Trice, 6-0, jr. (11.6 ppg, 2.6 apg); Brad Davison, 6-4, so. (10.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg); Nate Reuvers, 6-11, so. (7.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg)
Top reserves: Brevin Pritzl, 6-3, sr. (4.8 ppg); Aleem Ford, 6-8, jr. (3.1 ppg); Kobe King, 6-4, so. (4.2 ppg); Trevor Anderson, 6-2, jr. (1.6 ppg)
You have free articles remaining.
Promising newcomers: Micah Potter, 6-10, jr. (transfer from Ohio State); Owen Hamilton, 7-0, so. (transfer from Northern Illinois); Joe Hedstrom, 7-0, fr.; Carter Higginbottom, 6-0, fr.; Tyler Wahl, 6-5, fr.
Key losses: Ethan Happ, Khalil Iverson
Gard says: “I like my group. We've got a lot of exciting pieces that will have different roles as this group builds and grows through the year, and I know they're excited about their opportunities and what's going to happen and how this year unfolds.’’
Don Doxsie says: The loss of Happ, a four-year starter and all-time great in the program, is huge. But the Badgers have plenty of experience back and plenty of size coming in, forming the nucleus of a team that won’t challenge for the Big Ten title but has an excellent shot at being in the upper division. They still will torment opponents with their defense and may be a little more perimeter-oriented offensively.