An Iowa State senior standout and a Texas Tech freshman who prepped at Rock Island were honored Wednesday among the top women’s basketball players in the Big 12.
Bridget Carleton became the first Cyclone ever to be named the Big 12 player of the year and Chrislyn Carr became the first Lady Raider to be selected as the Big 12 freshman of the year since 2003, recognition of their work on the court this season.
One of five unanimous first-team all-Big 12 selections, Carleton averaged a league-leading 24.6 points for Iowa State while helping lead coach Bill Fennelly’s team to a runner-up finish in conference by matching a school record with 13 Big 12 victories.
The senior guard from Chatham, Ontario also averaged 8.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in conference games.
Carr, who was also named to the Big 12 all-freshman team, is averaging 17.7 points per game and is on pace to become just the third freshman in conference history to rank in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring average.
A five-time Big 12 freshman of the week, Carr had seven 20-point games this season for the Lady Raiders and was awarded honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Starting in 28 of the 29 games she played for Texas Tech, the Davenport native who prepped at Rock Island also leads the team with 107 assists and 49 steals in addition to averaging 3.6 rebounds per game.
Carleton was one of four Cyclones to be honored by Big 12 coaches.
Sophomore Kristin Scott earned second-team all-conference honors, senior Alexa Middleton was awarded honorable mention, and Ashley Joens joined Carr on the five-player all-freshman team.
Scott averaged 15.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks for Iowa State, while Middleton averaged 9.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Cyclones.
Joens finished second to Carr among freshmen in scoring in league games, averaging 12.1 points.
The Big 12 also honored Baylor’s Lauren Cox as the defensive player of the year, Oklahoma State’s Vivian Gray as the newcomer of the year and Kari Niblack of West Virginia as the winner of the sixth man award.
Baylor’s Kim Mulkey was named the Big 12 coach of the year by her peers.