With each basket and every assist, Chrislyn Carr feels more and more comfortable in playing a leading role for the Texas Tech women’s basketball team.
Selected four times this season as the freshman of the week in the Big 12, the former Rock Island prep from Davenport finds herself adjusting to new expectations at the collegiate level.
“I’ve had to get out of my comfort zone and become a more vocal leader,’’ Carr said. “That’s been a big change for me coming out of high school, but from day one it is what the coaches here expected from me.’’
First-year coach Marlene Stollings, hired in April to rebuild the Lady Raiders program after spending the past four seasons at Minnesota, made that clear from the start.
“The first time we talked, she talked about how she wanted her point guard to be the coach on the floor and how she had confidence in me to be that player,’’ Carr said. “Hearing that gave me a lot of confidence to step in as a freshman and compete. I’m doing things a freshman I never expected.’’
Heading into today’s 6:30 p.m. game at 23rd-ranked Iowa State, Carr leads Texas Tech in scoring, assists and steals.
The 5-foot-5 guard has also been at the controls of the Lady Raiders’ offense for nearly every minute of every game. In Big 12 play, she has averaged 36 minutes per game.
Through 19 starts, Carr averages 19.7 points and 3.5 assists per game for a 10-9 team and is shooting a team-leading 84.4 percent from the free-throw line in Big 12 games.
Her 23-point performance in a 78-71 loss to 12th-ranked Texas on Saturday marked the sixth time this season Carr has topped 20 points.
“I come out and do what I can to help our team, whether that’s taking a good shot or getting the ball to my teammates so they can score,’’ Carr said. “We’re all working together and it’s been good to see how we’ve improved and how well we compete as a team.’’
Carr views her success as a collaborative endeavor.
“My teammates have helped me so much since I got here,’’ Carr said. “They’ve been encouraging me every day and that has given me so much confidence.’’
In the talent-rich Big 12, the adjustments for Carr have included getting used to the physical style of play.
“That’s been the biggest change for me on the court,’’ Carr said. “Sitting there watching, you see the size of the other girls and you can tell it’s a physical game, but you don’t really understand how physical it is until you’re out there trying to take care of the ball in a game and lead the team.’’
That has given Carr a full understanding of the emphasis on strength and conditioning that she was introduced to shortly after arriving on campus.
“It was very different than anything done before, but with the way the game is played, it makes sense,’’ Carr said. “It’s something I know I’m going to have to keep working on, getting stronger, but the progress that I’ve made is helping me compete now. It’s showing up on the court.’’
The more success Carr has enjoyed, the more she senses opponents working to take away her strengths.
She has noticed teams have tried to alter her ability to drive the ball with her right hand, a traditional strength of her game.
“I’m working to get better with my left hand,’’ Carr said. “People have been doing what they can to stop me with my right hand, so I have to change and adapt. That’s a big part of it at this level. I’m learning that every day.’’
Those are the type of challenges Carr has welcomed.
“I knew that I was going to have to get out of my comfort zone and grow as a player if I wanted to play at this level,’’ Carr said.
“I’m understanding already that I made a good choice in coming here. The thing I’m looking forward to now is seeing where it can lead. The future here for our team and for myself is bright. There are big things out there and I’m looking forward to seeing where it all leads.’’