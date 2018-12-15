Almost four minutes into the first half of Saturday's game at Millikin, the Big Blue's Zach Fisher converted a four-point play to pull them within one point of Augustana, 7-6.
By the time Millikin scored again about 6 1/2 minutes later, that lead was 21, and Augustana cruised from there, picking up a 76-42 win to move to 8-1 on the season.
Christawn Orange scored 14 points to lead the Vikings, who had 12 of the 14 players who saw action enter the scoring column.
Shooting told the tale, with the Vikings hitting 54.7 percent from the field to the Big Blue's 25.5 percent.
Women's basketball
Augustana 75, Millikin 72: The Vikings opened the fourth quarter on a 13-4 run to turn a one-point deficit into an eight-point lead and then held off a late Millikin charge to earn the victory Saturday.
Alexis Jones provided the spark for Augustana (5-5), scoring the Vikings' first eight points of the fourth quarter run as part of a 20-point, nine rebound night.
Four times in the final two minutes Millikin trimmed the Augustana lead to one point and each time the Vikings responded. First it was Jones hitting a pair of free throws. Then Sadie Roberts made a layup with 36 seconds left. Then Izzy Anderson twice went to the line and twice converted both attempts.
Millikin (2-7) had a chance to tie late, but Aubrey Staton's 3-pointer with 10 seconds left was off the mark.
Anderson led Augustana with 22 points, and Mia Lambert chipped in 13.
Illinois 74, SIUE 57: After going into halftime only leading by five, the Illini women clamped down on defense against Southern Illinois Edwardsville Saturday, holding the Cougars to just eight points in the third quarter to let the Illini cruise to the win.
Alex Wittinger led Illinois with 19 points and eight rebounds, and Brandi Beasley chipped in 13 points and five assists and Ali Andrews 12 points.