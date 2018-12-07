Men's basketball
Milwaukee Tech 114, Black Hawk 71: Milwaukee Tech scored 68 points in the second half and cruised past the Braves on Friday.
Isaiah Lasenby and William Washington led the way for Black Hawk with 11 points and Tory Turner and Bradley Henseler each added 10 points.
Lasenby and Jacob Pauley each grabbed six rebounds as Black Hawk outrebounded Milwaukee Tech 39-25. That couldn't overcome Milwaukee Tech shooting 64.4 percent from the field, however.
Women's basketball
Milwaukee Tech 58, Black Hawk 44: The Braves went cold at the same time the Stormers got hot Friday, as Milwaukee Tech pulled away from Black Hawk in the fourth quarter.
The teams were even at halftime and Black Hawk trailed by just three entering the fourth quarter, but the Braves managed only seven points in the period while the Stormers tallied a game-high 18.
Rebecca Hunt led the way for the Braves offensively with 19 points. Shooting woes plagued Black Hawk, though, as the rest of the Braves combined to shoot just 20.8 percent from the field.