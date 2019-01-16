Men's basketball
Augustana 77, Wheaton 73: Pierson Wofford made a statement Wednesday evening that he is rounding into form after a knee injury over 14 months ago sidelined him.
The Augustana junior rebounded from one of his worst individual games on Saturday to power the nationally second-ranked Vikings to a hard-fought 77-73 victory over hosting Wheaton at King Arena.
Wofford erupted for a season-high 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
“He was an absolute monster tonight,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine after his club moved to 16-1 and finished the first half of the CCIW unbeaten at 8-0.
The junior came up big for the Vikings at a crucial juncture of the game, too. Giovanine said he nabbed a critical steal that led to points late in the game and then “hit the free throws to ice it” with just a couple of seconds remaining.
Ebel named to small-college watch list: Nolan Ebel was honored this week by being placed on the watch list for one of small college basketball's player of the year honors.
Ebel, Augie's senior point guard, was among the 100 named this week to the field eligible for the Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award by SmallCollegeBasketball.com. Ebel is one of 23 NCAA Division III players named, including four from the CCIW.
“It's really cool to compliment our program,” said Ebel, taking a team-first approach to the recognition. “This wouldn't be able to happen if we didn't have the teammates and the coaching staff that we do and the success that our program has had. … Really, I give all the credit to the team and the coaching staff.”
A three-year starter, the Illinois native who resides in Colorado is leading the team in scoring, averaging 17.2 points a game that tops four double-digit scorers. He also leads the team In 3-point percentage (.458) and assists (51). He ranks second on the team in field goal percentage (.524), free-throw percentage (.835) and steals (17). He also averages 3.4 rebounds per game.
“He's done everything you want a great player to do to help his team win,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine of Ebel. “This isn't really a goal, but a byproduct of our team's success and all the work he has put in. It's well-deserved consideration.”
He is the second Viking to make this list, adding his name alongside Hunter Hill, who also made the Top 100 his senior season in 2016 when the award originated.
St. Ambrose 78, Judson 67: The Bees shrugged off a sluggish first half to pull away from Judson for the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference road win.
The Bees trailed by eight at intermission but scored the first eight points of the second half on their way to the victory.
Warren Allen led the way with 18 points and also grabbed seven rebounds and four steals. Jalen Jones added 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds, and John Kerr (12) and Ben Schols (11) joined them in double figures.
Dylan Kaczmarek dished out six assists and snagged five steals for the Bees.
Women's basketball
Judson 65, St. Ambrose 49: Cold shooting did in the Bees, especially in the second half, Wednesday as St. Ambrose dropped a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference showdown with Judson.
The Bees shot just 27.9 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from 3-point range in the contest.
The problem peaked in the third quarter when the Bees hit just two of their 14 attempts as Judson turned a two-point halftime edge into a 13-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Candace Finnin led the Bees with 13 points, and Aubrie Carlisle added 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Augustana 56, Wheaton 51: Scooter Lopez's jumper with 50 seconds left gave the Vikings the lead for good as Augustana held on to hand No. 22 Wheaton its first CCIW loss on Wednesday.
The Thunder had a chance to tie or take the lead, but Alexis Jones got a steal on the ensuing possession and the Vikings sealed the win from the free throw line.
Prior to Lopez's jumper, Wheaton had gone on an 11-2 run to tie a game that Augustana had led by nine with 6:17 left in the fourth.
Izzy Anderson led Augustana with a game-high 20 points and Jones corralled 15 rebounds.
West Virginia 73, No. 18 Iowa State 64: Lucky Rudd and Tynice Martin combined for 42 points, 16 in the fourth quarter when they made 12 of 14 free throws, and West Virginia pulled away for a 73-64 win over No. 18 Iowa State on Wednesday night.
Iowa State (13-4, 3-2) led 48-46 entering the fourth quarter when Martin and Rudd promptly made two free throws, which capped a 7-0 run. The Cyclones tied it but a 3-point play by Kari Niblack put West Virginia up for good.
Bridget Carleton had 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Iowa State.
— Associated Press