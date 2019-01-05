Hailey Cook started a memorable Saturday on the basketball court by providing St. Ambrose with a needed spark.
The senior forward from Moline reached 1,000 career points in the midst of a string of scoring six straight. That spurt opened a run of 20 unanswered points that lifted the Queen Bees to a 70-59 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball victory over Trinity International at Lee Lohman Arena.
"We didn’t come out as fast as we usually like to, so I tried to push it a bit and get things going," Cook said.
St. Ambrose trailed 27-18 before Cook hit a short jumper from the left baseline near the midpoint of the second quarter, the third and fourth points of the five she needed to become the 33rd player in the program’s history to reach the milestone.
That was the same area where she took a couple of steps back on the Bees’ next trip down the floor and topped the 1,000-point mark by hitting a jumper with 3 minutes, 47 seconds left in the opening half.
There were a few quick tears during a quickly called timeout by coach Krista Van Hauen to celebrate the achievement, and then Cook went back to work.
Cook scored on the Bees’ next possession as well, sending St. Ambrose on its way to a 33-27 lead at the half.
"She got us going," Van Hauen said. "We stood around a little bit in the first quarter. I don’t know if everybody was waiting for Hailey to get her five or what, but she stepped up, hit a couple of good shots, and we seemed to settle down from there."
The Bees' 20-0 run covered the final five minutes of the first half and extended more than two minutes into the third quarter before Kylee Daniels hit a 3-pointer to cut into the 38-27 lead St. Ambrose had opened.
Half of Cook’s team-leading 16-point performance came during the 20-0 run, and after reaching the milestone, Cook felt a sense of relief.
"I was just able to go play. It felt like a weight had been lifted, and after that point, I played pressure free," Cook said. "My entire family, a lot of friends, they were all here today, and that meant a lot to me. I wanted to play well, and I wanted our team to win."
The Bees’ lead reached 58-38 during the final minute of the third quarter before the Trojans (6-10, 1-7 CCAC) rallied, pulling as close as 60-55 on an Alina Jahnke basket with 3:12 remaining.
"We relaxed a bit after getting up 20, and if we take anything from this, it’s a lesson that you can’t do that against any opponent," Van Hauen said. "Our first and fourth quarters weren’t our best, but we found a way to hold them off."
Two free throws by Mercedes Jackson, who moved 12 points away from the 1,000-point career mark herself with a 15-point performance, gave St. Ambrose (13-4, 6-2) a seven-point edge.
Cook extended it to 65-55 when she hit the first 3-point basket in three attempts during her collegiate career with 1:10 to play.
"The first and only," she said. "The shot clock was about to expire. I didn’t have much of a choice other than to throw it up there."
Van Hauen was glad she did.
"We needed it. That was a big 3 for us," Van Hauen said. "We needed that. We needed another efficient performance from Mercedes and some good play from Gabrielle Koelker. It all made a difference."