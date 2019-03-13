Tested by time and a schedule that has included some of the nation’s elite programs, the 21st-ranked Drake women’s basketball team takes nothing for granted.
The two-time defending champion Bulldogs are the top seed for the Missouri Valley Conference Championships that tip off today at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, but coach Jennie Baranczyk sees a difference as she surveys the 10-team field chasing the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.
"On any given night, anything has been possible this season, and that has been so much better for everybody," Baranczyk said. "I’m excited to see what happens in Moline. There’s great talent in the Valley right now."
Drake does arrive at Hoops in the Heartland having won its third straight outright regular-season title in the Missouri Valley, a first since Missouri State won six straight from 1991-96.
The Bulldogs also suffered their first conference setback since 2016, ending a 47-game conference win streak with an 85-79 loss in Des Moines to Missouri State on Feb. 1.
The Lady Bears, who started the season 1-7, have won 19 of their last 21 games and finished a game behind Drake in the conference standings.
Beyond a 70-61 loss at home to the Bulldogs on March 1 that decided the conference race, the only other blemish on the Missouri State conference record is a four-point mid-season loss at home to Illinois State.
The Redbirds, seeded fourth, and their quarterfinal opponent, fifth-seeded Bradley, have enjoyed resurgent seasons.
Second-year coach Kristen Gillespie’s Illinois State team has overcome early-season injuries, winning eight of its last 10 games to move to 18-11 on the year.
Bradley will take the court Friday with a 20-9 record in coach Andrea Gorski’s third season, just the second time in the program’s history the Braves have won 20 games.
The early-season injuries Illinois State dealt with pale in comparison to what third-seeded Northern Iowa has coped with this season.
The Panthers have lost two returning all-conference players, Megan Maahs and Ellie Howell, to season-ending injuries, but coach Tanya Warren’s team has still managed to build a 19-11 record.
They’ll face Southern Illinois, a 15-14 sixth seed that coach Cindy Stein says has played below its capabilities this season.
"We’re looking forward to March and the tourney," Stein said. "It’s a fresh start."
The four teams that take the TaxSlayer Center court in today’s opening games take the same approach.
The tournament opens with a 4 p.m. game between eighth-seeded Indiana State (11-18) and ninth-seeded Valparaiso (7-23), followed by a 7-10 match-up between Loyola (12-17) and Evansville (4-25).
"We’re 2-1 in our opening games in this tournament the last three years, so Evansville has been a pretty good underdog in this event," Purple Aces coach Matt Ruffing said. "It’s a new beginning for all of us, and we’re looking forward to seeing what can make out of it."
That objective extends from the bottom of the bracket to the top, where Drake (25-5) looks to build on experiences gained during a season that has included wins over South Carolina and Rutgers as well as single-digit setbacks to Iowa and Iowa State.
Built around a core group of four seniors and a collection of talent that includes two-time first-team all-Missouri Valley selections Sammie Bachrodt, Becca Hittner and Sara Rhine as well as honorable mention choice Maddy Dean, the Bulldogs have plenty of experience.
"They’ve seen a lot of things, experienced so much," Baranczyk said. "Winning, not winning and everything in between, all of those experiences matter now. They’ve been battle-tested in a good league and are playing at a high level right now."
With one senior on its roster — first-team all-Missouri Valley guard Danielle Gitzen — Missouri State has grown into its game this season.
"There is a difference when you go into a conference tournament with a young team, not necessarily good or bad, but a difference," Lady Bears coach Kellie Harper said. "Young teams a lot of times can just go play pressure-free, and that can be a good thing."
Harper said the win at Drake provided additional confidence for a young team.
"Drake is a really, really outstanding team, and the number of Valley games they won in row was staggering," Harper said. "I appreciate the difficulty of what they’ve done, and for anyone to beat them, you have to slow down their offensive production — you won’t stop them — and you have play well on offense. Both of those things have to be there."
For now, the focus remains on the task at hand.
Harper echoes Baranczyk in sensing improved depth throughout the conference.
"There are a lot of teams in our conference that have made good improvement this year, and it’s going to be a competitive tournament," Harper said. "You have to keep your focus on that first game, and with a young team, that’s where it has to start."
That needed focus extends from start to finish.
While Bradley and Illinois State are rivals meeting in the Missouri Valley tourney for the first time since 2013, Gorski sees a difference in a tournament match-up.
"There’s so much at stake and your kids want it so bad, but you can’t be over hyped. You have to just go play," Gorski said. "Whoever wins this tournament is going to be the team that maneuvers that the best over 40 minutes from one day to the next."