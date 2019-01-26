St. Ambrose learned Saturday what a little energy and a lot of defense can do.
Taking the fight to an Olivet Nazarene team that had scored 157 points and buried 36 3-point field goals three nights earlier in a 99-point win, the Fighting Bees rode strong first and third quarters to an 81-65 women’s basketball victory at Lee Lohman Arena.
"We talked about coming out and getting after it hard, setting the tone," St. Ambrose senior Hailey Cook said.
That approach started on the defensive end of the court, where the Bees limited the Tigers to 31.6-percent shooting in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory.
Ending a three-game losing streak, St. Ambrose limited Olivet Nazarene to 4-of-19 shooting in the first quarter and a 2-of-20 effort in the third quarter.
The latter allowed the Bees to overcome a 39-37 halftime deficit, outscoring the Tigers 24-9 in third quarter to build a 61-48 advantage.
"They were really crashing the boards and trying to push the tempo. We had to step it up, play strong and work together," said St. Ambrose senior Mercedes Jackson.
Cook and Jackson led the Bees with 24 and 17 points, respectively, but their work extended beyond those point totals.
In addition to sharing the team lead of nine rebounds with Aubrie Carlisle, Cook recorded five of the Bees’ 11 blocks, and Jackson complemented her 7-of-7 touch from field with a team-leading four steals and seven boards.
It was all part of a balanced attack that included 13 points apiece from Candace Finnin and Madi Epperson.
"We brought the energy we’ve been lacking the last three games," St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. "We came ready to play, and we probably followed the game plan as well as we have in any game this season."
The Bees (16-7, 9-5 CCAC) never gave the Tigers, led by 21 points from Ashley Ford, a chance to get going from 3-point range.
Olivet Nazarene hit only 7-of-24 shots from behind the arc Saturday, unable to come anywhere close to duplicating its 36-of-71 effort in a win Wednesday over Calumet St. Joseph.
"We wanted them to take twos instead of threes, and we got that done," Van Hauen said. "We forced them to play a different game."
The Tigers (13-10, 9-5) opened a four-point lead early in the third quarter, but the Bees answered with a 19-6 run, using a putback by Cook with 7 minutes, 34 seconds to go in the third quarter to move ahead to stay at 43-41.
"We talked at halftime about really making a push in the third quarter and taking control of the game," said Cook, who teamed with Jackson to score 13 points in the deciding quarter. "We came out, got after them and put ourselves in a good position."
St. Ambrose carried a 61-48 lead into the final quarter, maintaining a double-digit advantage the rest of the game.
"That’s a tough team to play, the way they run and the way they pressure," Jackson said. "We did what we needed to do to get a win we needed in the worst way. It was a good win for us."