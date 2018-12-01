The month of November was not kind to Madi Epperson.
The St. Ambrose University guard struggled with her shooting all month, especially lately. She was shooting just 23.5 percent from the field and had made only 4 of 25 shots in the previous two games.
But the calendar turned to December on Saturday, and it seemed to make all the difference for the 5-foot-6 sophomore.
Epperson tossed in a season-high 18 points and got plenty of help from her teammates down the stretch as the Queen Bees held off Cardinal Stritch to claim a 65-56 victory Saturday at Lee Lohman Arena.
"She really had her struggles in the month of November, but I knew she would break out of her shell eventually," SAU coach Krista Van Hauen said of Epperson. "It was good to see it happen today."
Epperson, who also led the Bees with eight rebounds and three assists, couldn’t really explain what was different Saturday other than the fact that she may have gotten some good scoring opportunities that were created by the SAU defense. Like Van Hauen, she knew she would have a game like this eventually.
"I’ve been trying to contribute in other ways, just by doing little things and staying positive," she said.
The Queen Bees (7-3, 4-1 in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference) are a team that doesn’t rely on any one player for scoring anyway. No one on the roster averages more than a dozen points a game.
"It makes us hard to defend," Van Hauen said. "That’s what we’ve talked about all year is that five players working together is better than one all-star. You never know who is going to break out for us on any given night."
The Bees led for most of Saturday’s game, opening their margin to as much as 11 points in the second quarter. They still led by 10 early in the final quarter before Cardinal Stritch’s Kelli Schrauth scored inside and Layne Buzan hit back-to-back 3-pointers to chop the gap to 54-52.
SAU finally pulled away as Mercedes Jackson scored on a putback, Hannah Ford drained a 3 and Candace Finnin hit a backdoor layup on a pass from Colleen Grady, making it 63-54 with a minute, 31 seconds to go.
Ford added 11 points off the bench and Jackson had 10 for SAU.
The Bees held Schrauth, a 5-11 senior, to just eight points, 11 below her season average. She did manage to grab 14 rebounds.
"We just had good post defense, and we brought a lot of help on her," Van Hauen said. "Our thought was that she is going to get her points. We just wanted to make sure nobody else broke out on us."
