Christian Williams and Brady Ellingson saw the writing on the wall. They knew they weren’t going to get as much playing time as they wanted if they stayed at the University of Iowa.
So they left the Hawkeyes’ program. Williams departed just prior to last season and Ellingson soon after it was over.
And their new coaches in the Missouri Valley Conference both are glad to have them.
Ellingson, who averaged 3.3 points per game in 94 games during four injury-speckled seasons with the Hawkeyes, is being counted on to bring some veteran leadership to a Drake team that is rebuilding under new coach Darian DeVries. Since he redshirted in 2014-15 and earned his degree from Iowa, he is eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer.
“Brady’s been tremendous,’’ DeVries said on an MVC coaches teleconference last week. “He has a great attitude. He wants to have a good last year and he’s been approaching it with a very workmanlike attitude. He’s got a little chip on his shoulder to be out there and he wants to end his career on a good note.’’
Williams, who averaged 2.0 points in 54 games at Iowa, underwent hip surgery in November, shortly after announcing he would leave Iowa, but he is healthy now and will become eligible to play at Indiana State in the middle of next season. His first game is expected to be Dec. 16 at TCU, according to Sycamores coach Greg Lansing.
“He’s going to be a really good two-way player for us,’’ Lansing said. “We’re lucky to have him. Great kid, very good basketball player with tremendous instincts at both ends of the floor.’’
Familiar name: Devries also is counting on big things from another graduate transfer whose name may be familiar to fans in Eastern Iowa.
UAB transfer Nick Norton lived in Davenport as a kid when his father, Randy, was the boys basketball coach at Assumption High School.
DeVries recruited him when he was an assistant coach at Creighton and Norton was in high school in Bloomington, Illinois, and he sees him as the seasoned point guard he needs to pull together a roster that includes eight newcomers.
“Nick was one of our biggest additions and he was our first addition so there’s always a little special meaning to that as a first-year head coach, getting that first guy to say ‘I do,’’’ DeVries said.
Getting lucky: The Northern Iowa program experienced a bit of a scare in May when forward Tywhon Pickford dislocated his ankle a few days before Memorial Day.
Initial projections were that Pickford, who averaged 9.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while starting every game as a freshman last season, could be sidelined for three or four months. UNI coach Ben Jacobson said the 6-foot-4 forward did not need surgery, however, and should be back on the court by the end of July.
“I think we got lucky there,’’ Jacobson said.
Change in Evansville: Jacobson said one off-season development that disturbed him was the firing of head coach Marty Simmons by Valley rival Evansville.
“That’s a tough one,’’ Jacobson said. “Marty and I have become very, very good friends going back, four, five, six years. It’s been a very long time that Marty and I have been great friends. It’s hard to see that when you have a close friend that loses his job.’’
Simmons has been replaced by former Kentucky star and 10-year NBA veteran Walter McCarty.
Energized: Loyola’s stunning run to the Final Four obviously was a big plus for the Valley on several levels.
For one thing, it brought about $8.5 million into the conference’s coffers, according to commissioner Doug Elgin. That will be split among the member schools.
It also brought the conference great visibility and Elgin said he thinks it will help all of the Valley teams in their recruiting efforts.
But league coaches generally rejected the notion that the Ramblers’ success did anything to “energize’’ their league brethren.
“I think we’re pretty energized anyway,’’ Bradley coach Brian Wardle said.
A lot to learn: Missouri State recruited a pair of 6-10 twins from Poland during the off-season, but first-year coach Dana Ford warned not to expect too much from Jan and Szymon Wojcik right away. He made it pretty clear they’re projects.
“They don’t quite understand how the game is played here,’’ Ford said, “but we expected that.’’