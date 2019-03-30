In some places in big-time college basketball, it doesn’t take much to get fired.
One so-so season and you’re out the door, regardless of what you might have done previously.
We’ve seen that again the past few weeks.
Mike Anderson was 169-102 in eight years at Arkansas and had taken the Razorbacks to the NCAA tournament in three of the previous four years. But after going 18-16 this season, he was fired.
Billy Kennedy took Texas A&M to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament last year, was 151-116 in his time there and had six consecutive winning seasons coming into this one. A 14-18 campaign got him canned.
UNLV dismissed third-year coach Marvin Menzies after he went 17-14 and tied for fourth in the Mountain West this season. Alabama dumped Avery Johnson after four consecutive seasons with 18-plus wins.
And, of course, Tim Miles got shown the door at Nebraska this week after going 116-114 in seven years, 41-28 over the past two.
Now we get into the annual coaching carousel with high-level openings at UCLA, Vanderbilt, Washington State, California and BYU as well as Arkansas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Nebraska and UNLV.
Washington State already has hired University of San Francisco coach Kyle Smith, Alabama has hired Buffalo's Nate Oats, Cal has hired former Georgia coach Mark Fox and UNLV has latched onto South Dakota State’s T.J. Otzelberger, a former assistant at Iowa State under Fred Hoiberg.
And then there was the expected news Saturday that Hoiberg will replace Miles at Nebraska.
The school named former Bradley coach Jim Molinari as "interim coach" last week but we all knew that was for show, just to make it look as though Nebraska hadn't decided to hire Hoiberg weeks ago, long before it dismissed Miles.
Don’t be surprised if Anderson, Kennedy and Miles receive strong consideration for some of the other vacancies. When Otzelberger went to UNLV this week, there was immediate speculation that Miles, a South Dakota native, might be a candidate to replace him at SDSU.
***
With Hoiberg going to Nebraska, watch for the Cornhuskers to become a major player on the transfer market.
For one thing, Miles didn’t exactly leave a full cupboard. Dixon, Illinois, native Isaiah Roby is a nice building block for the next coach, but the only other returning starter is sophomore guard Thomas Allen, who was the team’s fifth-leading scorer.
The other returning players on the roster are fairly marginal although two players who sat out last season — freshman Karrington Davis and Robert Morris transfer Dachon Burke — could be pretty good.
Hoiberg is very comfortable bringing in transfers. Much of his early success at Iowa State was due to slow leaks in such programs as Michigan State, Marquette, Penn State and Minnesota.
In five years as the Cyclones’ head coach, he had 11 different transfers combine to make a total of 378 starts. In 2011-12, four transfers — Royce White, Scott Christopherson, Chris Allen and Chris Babb — started almost every game.
***
Only in the NFL do you see things like this happen.
You draft a running back in the fifth round and he ends up being highly productive, extremely durable and worth far more than the draft choice you used to acquire him. Then three years later, after he has rushed for more yards than all but two players in the league in that span, you trade him.
For a sixth-round pick.
That’s what the Chicago Bears did with Jordan Howard this week, sending him to Philadelphia for a 2020 draft choice. And since the Eagles figure to be pretty good next season, it probably will be a late sixth-round pick.
I know Howard wasn’t a good fit for the Bears’ offense but he has to be worth at least a No. 4 pick, doesn’t he?
***
Strangest part about the Howard trade? The Eagles run almost an identical offense to that of the Bears. He’s going to be a square peg in a round hole there, too.
But he’s a very inexpensive square peg.
***
I probably said this a few dozen times last summer: Ian Happ belongs in Triple-A.
It’s nice that the Chicago Cubs finally agreed with me. They sent Happ to the minors to begin this season.
Happ has tremendous potential, but he struck out more than a third of the time and batted .233 last season. He supposedly was the best athlete on the roster, but he’s no more than average as a defender and baserunner, and he ranked among the worst contact hitters in all of baseball.
He clearly got rushed to the major leagues before he was ready, and it somehow took the Cubs two years to recognize that.