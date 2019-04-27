Every couple of decades or so, this happens.
Back in 2000, I wrote a column saying the Chicago Bears absolutely needed to use their first-round draft choice to take this raw talent out of New Mexico. He had been used as a safety and a linebacker and in various other roles in college, but I said he could be the next great middle linebacker in the franchise’s history. The Bears, I said, just had to draft this Brian Urlacher guy.
They did. And he turned out to be, um, pretty good.
This year, the Bears didn’t have a pick until deep into the third round but I wrote in this space a week ago that they needed to try and find a way to get Iowa State running back David Montgomery.
They did. Let’s hope this one turns out as well as that last one did.
I have a feeling it could. Montgomery, selected with the 73rd overall pick on Friday night, has a skill set that looks as though it was tailor-made for what the Bears do offensively.
And general manager Ryan Pace has a track record of doing a pretty good job with middle-round picks.
In his first four years as general manager, 26 of the 27 players he drafted ended up spending time on the Bears’ active roster and 21 of them were still on the roster last season, 10 of them as starters.
He drafted both of last season’s starting safeties in the middle rounds, Eddie Jackson in the fourth round in 2017 and Adrian Amos in the fifth round in 2015. Leading rusher Jordan Howard was a fifth-round pick in 2016 and multi-purpose back Tarik Cohen arrived as a fourth-rounder in 2017.
The hunch is that he did a pretty good job in the third round this time.
***
Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated came out with his list of the top 100 prospects for the upcoming NBA draft this week.
There are 11 Big Ten players on the list but it does not include Nebraska’s James Palmer, Indiana’s Juwan Morgan and Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy. It’s a clear case of age discrimination. As graduating seniors, they’re probably deemed to be too old to be quality prospects.
In fact, only one of the 11 Big Ten players listed — former Rockridge High School star Ethan Happ — has used up all of his college eligibility.
Maryland’s Bruno Fernando tops the Big Ten contingent at No. 17, followed by Indiana’s Romeo Langford (20th); Purdue’s Carsen Edwards (25th); Nebraska’s Isaiah Roby (36th); Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis (45th), Jordan Poole (55th) and Charles Matthews (60th); Wisconsin’s Happ (61st); Minnesota’s Amir Coffey (77th); Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson (80th); and Iowa’s Tyler Cook (96th).
Happ is really old — he turns 23 next week — but it still was a bit surprising to see Roby, Poole and Matthews above him on the list.
By the way, two Iowa State players also made the list: Talen Horton-Tucker is 29th and Marial Shayok 72nd. Shayok is a big surprise since he turns 24 this summer.
***
Great ideas always seem to get copied and that’s the case with the 2-year-old tradition of fans and players waving to kids in the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the end of the first quarter of Iowa home football games.
They’ve begun doing something similar this season at home games of the Birmingham Barons, the Chicago White Sox’ Class AA affiliate. Children’s Hospital of Alabama is just beyond the center-field fence of the Barons’ stadium and during the seventh-inning stretch, everyone in the stadium now waves at the kids across the street.
***
Is this maybe the worst signing ever made by a major league baseball team?
After Chris Davis hit an American League-best 47 home runs and drove in 117 runs in 2015, the Baltimore Orioles gave him a seven-year, $161 million contract extension.
In three-plus seasons since then, Davis has batted .202 and struck out in 41 percent of his at-bats. He opened this season by going hitless in his first 33 at-bats, extending his streak of futility to 54 at-bats (62 total plate appearances) dating back to last season.
And the Orioles are on the hook to pay him $23 million every year through 2022.