Veteran ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale recently took to Twitter to offer his opinion on which Division I college basketball programs were deserving of his "cupcake" award.
Cupcake is a term some have used to describe non-conference opponents who are pushovers, easy wins. We used it a lot in the 1980s, much to the chagrin of Iowa coach George Raveling, who occasionally scheduled teams such as Illinois Wesleyan.
Vitale’s two nominees for this season: Georgia Tech and St. John’s.
"They loaded up on Hostess Cupcakes!" Dick wrote.
Those two did play a lot of inferior opponents, although Georgia Tech played No. 4 Tennessee along with Northwestern, Arkansas and Georgia. St. John’s played Maryland, Rutgers and Cal. Georgia Tech and St. John’s also played one another.
The true king of the cupcakes this season is Washington State.
They are one of only two power-5 conference teams — Colorado is the other — that won’t play another power-5 opponent before beginning league play.
The Cougars’ non-conference slate is comprised of Nicholls, Seattle, Cal Poly, Delaware State, Cal State-Northridge, New Mexico State, Idaho, Montana State, Rider, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, San Diego, Drake or New Mexico State (depending on the outcome of a tournament game Saturday) and Santa Clara.
Going into Saturday, they had played only one game outside the state of Washington. Of their 13 non-conference opponents, only five rank in the top 200 (out of 355) in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings, with New Mexico State being the highest at No. 76.
***
The TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon recently was voted the best marathon in Illinois in a poll by RaceRaves.com. The Chicago Marathon was not included in the balloting because it is regarded as a worldwide event.
Our initial reaction was: "So what? How many marathons can there be in Illinois?"
Upon further review, this is actually a pretty big deal. It turns out there are marathons held each year in Peoria, Rockford, Springfield, Champaign, Ottawa, Geneva, St. Charles, Schaumburg, Niles, Belleville, Libertyville, Nauvoo, Manito, Vienna, Metropolis and Lake County.
***
You may have seen that the Cubs signed veteran utility man Daniel Descalso for next season.
Our guess is that he’s basically a replacement for Tommy LaStella, except he’s probably not even be as good as LaStella. Descalso batted .238 last season and a couple of years ago he hit .205 while playing for Colorado. I mean, who bats .205 in Colorado?
He does have some value as a left-handed hitter and for his versatility. He has played every position except catcher during his pro career. He even pitched twice in each of the past two years.
That’s probably why the Cubs signed him. Joe Maddon loves position players who can pitch almost as much as he loves pitchers who can play the field.
***
The number of college football players who are skipping their team’s bowl games in order to prepare for the NFL draft is up to at least 14 now. I love the response of Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, who was asked if he would do such a thing, like the Hawkeyes’ other tight end, Noah Fant.
His answer was an emphatic "No."
"I owe everything to this football program," Hockenson said.
***
We were reminded recently of something Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said before this season about the New England Patriots. Ferentz formerly coached with the Patriots, and he got a chance to go back and visit them for a few days during the offseason.
"Although many things have changed, nothing has changed," he said. "The core things have stayed the same there, and the message that was delivered every day there was identical to the message I remember being delivered. And I think that’s a testament to why they are so consistent. They don’t change anything. That doesn’t mean they don’t evolve or they don’t adapt, but they’re not going to change fundamentally who they are and they’re not going to change it for any reason."
Perhaps they should. Change isn’t such an awful thing.
Two weeks ago, the Patriots were victimized by the infamous "Miami Miracle" and last week they were flagged for 14 penalties in a loss to the struggling Steelers. They still have not clinched a playoff berth despite being in one of the weakest divisions in the NFL.
It would seem their longtime dynasty might be slipping away. Maybe it’s because they don’t change.