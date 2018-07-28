Since Barry Hinson has served as the head basketball coach at Oral Roberts, Missouri State and Southern Illinois, it’s understandable that he would be outspoken in his support of the so-called mid-major programs.
And he is.
During a recent teleconference with other Missouri Valley Conference coaches, Hinson said something absolutely must be done to get more mid-major teams into the NCAA tournament.
"There’s been nine (mid-major) teams selected at-large in the past three years. Nine. Nine," said Hinson, who is entering his seventh season at SIU. "There’s two things that in my opinion that are going to have to take place. There’s going to have to be a different criteria in order for mid-majors to get more teams, a different selection criteria. … And No. 2, I think the most obvious is the tournament has to be expanded."
When the NCAA tournament first expanded to 64 teams in 1985, Hinson said he thinks there probably were only a little more than 200 Division I teams. Last season there were 351.
The tournament has been expanded to 68 teams to include four play-in games, but Hinson said it needs to be bumped up more than that.
"The landscape is changing," he said. "I just think the way we select teams to go into the NCAA tournament, if we don’t expand this, we’re getting ready to have a power-five tournament.
"Let’s don’t forget that Cinderella made the ball. She was the reason everybody talked about the ball. Be careful what you wish for because we’re getting into a position where all we have is power-five conferences, and it will just become a blasé tournament, in my opinion."
Hinson is overstating things a bit. People aren’t going to stop watching the tournament because schools such as Villanova, Duke and Kentucky win it every year.
But he’s right that the exploits of teams such as Loyola and Maryland-Baltimore County make it more interesting.
MVC commissioner Doug Elgin said he expects a new composite metric to be introduced soon that will alter the data provided to the selection committee. It might help the mid-majors a little.
And expanding the field, possibly to as many as 96 teams, wouldn’t be an awful thing. But it also might just mean more marginal power-five teams get in along with a few more mid-majors.
***
Tony Sparano served as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins and also was an assistant coach with eight NFL teams. So when the Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach passed away suddenly last weekend at the age of 56, it hit a lot of people very hard.
Included was former Davenport Central star Austin Howard, who played for Sparano with the Raiders and Jets.
"When I heard the news earlier today, I didn't believe it, and to be honest I still really don't," Howard wrote on Twitter last week. "This one is hard. ... Tony meant so much to the world of football, as well as to my family …."
***
Looking to make your first hole-in-one? Maybe you should go out to Indian Bluff Golf Course in Milan. They seem to get a lot of them at the course just south of Quad-Cities International Airport.
Earlier in the summer, two women got holes in one on the same hole just minutes apart. Last week, Mike Hollon of Andalusia scored two aces at Indian Bluff just a few days apart.
"I can confidently say I’ve never seen anything like these two hole-in-one scenarios," clubhouse manager Todd Collins said. "We can’t wait to see if there are more aces to come at Indian Bluff this summer."
***
When Josh Hader came back to pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers last Saturday after undergoing sensitivity training because of some incredibly racist and homophobic comments he made on Twitter seven years ago, the home fans in Milwaukee gave him a standing ovation.
Really? Why? I’m not surprised that Hader wasn’t showered with boos by the home fans, but what did he do to warrant such overwhelming applause?
Hader, who pitched for the Quad-Cities River Bandits in 2013, did apologize for the indefensible tweets, saying they were "never my beliefs" and claiming he was just a kid at the time. (He was 17.) But if they weren’t your beliefs, what prompted you to say such things?
It’s a pretty feeble explanation.