Considering the way the game started, conventional wisdom might have led to the conclusion that the Augustana women's basketball team would have had an easier time than it did in its 69-56 victory over Carroll on Saturday.
The visiting Pioneers missed their first 14 shots as the hosting Vikings built a 15-0 lead seven-plus minutes into the CCIW opener at Carver Center.
But when the young Pioneers started hitting shots, they started playing with the Vikings, who kept the double-digit lead for much of the contest but never found a way to put the game away.
Alexis Jones led the Vikings with a game-high 18 points and 11 rebounds to pace Augie's 47-36 board edge. Izzy Anderson added 13 points and nine rebounds. Off the bench, Sadie Roberts grabbed seven rebounds.
— Tom Johnston, Lee News Network
Illinois 72, Eastern Michigan 66, OT: The Illini held Eastern Michigan scoreless for more than five minutes late in the fourth quarter and needed every one of those stops to grab an overtime win against the Eagles on Saturday.
Alex Wittinger scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Illinois, which also got 19 points and nine boards from Ali Andrews and 12 points from Sarah Shewan.
Eastern Michigan had used an 8-0 run early in the fourth quarter to take the lead on Illinois before the Illini defense clamped down. A pair of Danielle Minott free throws with six seconds left finally broke Eastern Michigan's scoring drought and forced overtime.
Men's basketball
Kirkwood 110, Black Hawk 45: The shooting percentages told the story of Black Hawk's loss to Kirkwood on Saturday.
Black Hawk shot 24.3 percent from the field and 13 percent from 3-point range. Kirkwood hit 67.7 percent from the field and 61.9 percent from 3.
Isaiah Lasenby led Black Hawk with eight points and six rebounds.
Big Ten
No. 7 Michigan 76, No. 57 Purdue: Jordan Poole scored 21 points as part of a balanced offense and No. 7 Michigan was stingy on defense in a win over No. 19 Purdue on Saturday, routing a third ranked team this season.
The Wolverines (8-0) are off to their best start since winning the first 16 games of the 2012-13 season. They were coming off an 84-67 win over No. 11 North Carolina, and they beat then-No. 8 Villanova 73-46 on its home court last month.
Indiana 68, Northwestern 66: The Indiana Hoosiers got off on the right foot in Big Ten Conference play, defeating the visiting Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday.
The Hoosiers (6-2, 1-0) were led by Romeo Langford's 20 points and Juwan Morgan's 17 points and 12 rebounds.
No. 24 Maryland 66, Penn State 59: Freshman Jalen Smith scored 16 points, Bruno Fernando had 12 points and 13 rebounds and No. 24 Maryland opened Big Ten play by slipping past Penn State on Saturday.