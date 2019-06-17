Bill Fennelly spent part of his Father’s Day weekend watching one of his kids.
The Iowa State women’s basketball coach joined his staff in watching former Cyclone Bridget Carleton play for the unbeaten Connecticut Sun in a WNBA game in Minneapolis, hoping that part of the legacy the all-American left behind at ISU will show up on the court next season.
Fennelly said during the Cyclone Tailgate Tour’s Quad-Cities stop last month that having a player of Carleton’s caliber to build around last season has provided a foundation for future success.
“Just to have players watch how Bridget worked, how much she invested in her game on a daily basis, with the young team we had last season that was invaluable,’’ Fennelly said. “It translated into success this past season, but more importantly it left a road map for the future.’’
Carleton had a role in helping re-establish the culture of the Cyclones’ program.
That led to a 26-9 record and, following a one-year absence, a return to NCAA tourney play, something Iowa State has participated in following 18 of Fennelly’s 24 seasons.
“We got back to competing the way we expect to compete and for everyone in our program, that felt good,’’ Fennelly said. “We worked harder. We played better basketball. We had better results.’’
Carleton had a lot to do with that, earning Big 12 player of the year honors.
She averaged 21.7 points for the Cyclones and is just now getting her first taste of WNBA action. After sitting out the Sun’s first five games, she has averaged 4.5 minutes in two of the team’s last three games but is still looking for her first points as she adjusts to the professional level.
Fennelly wanted the younger players on his team to learn from Carleton.
It was no accident that freshman Ashley Joens was assigned a locker adjacent to Carleton.
“I wanted her to be in a position where she could watch Bridget all day every day because there was a lot to learn,’’ Fennelly said.
“To watch how she prepared for a game, there was a lot for Ashley to pick up from that. I wanted her to see how great players become great players and I think she caught on.’’
Fennelly expects growth from Joens, who averaged 11.7 points per game last season as a freshman.
“The jump from Iowa City High to the Big 12, that’s tough and it can be a little eye opening, but Ashley made good progress from the start of the year to the end,’’ Fennelly said. “It’s something she can build on.’’
He believes Carleton helped create that foundation.
“You don’t get a chance to coach many Bridget Carletons in a career,’’ Fennelly said. “I believe she not only helped our program the past four years, but will make a difference in how her teammates compete into the future.’’