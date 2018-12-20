One final test stands between the 16th-rated Iowa women’s basketball team and the start of the Big Ten season.
Drake, which has given the Hawkeyes fits in their last two visits to the Knapp Center, hosts Iowa at 6 p.m. today, and coach Lisa Bluder doesn’t expect life to be any easier on the road this time against the Missouri Valley Conference favorites.
"They’re a very confident team at home," Bluder said. "They’ve made the Knapp Center a very difficult place for people to play."
Iowa lost 81-76 in its last visit there in 2016 and needed Samantha Logic to score on a contested drive to the basket with three seconds remaining to a survive a 100-98 shootout there in 2014.
"They have our attention," Bluder said.
The Hawkeyes have some motivation as well.
A win would give Iowa a sweep of its three in-state rivals, bragging rights that do carry weight in a year that has seen three of the state’s four NCAA Division I programs rated in the top 25 nationally.
"It does mean something," Iowa senior Megan Gustafson said. "Especially as a senior, this is my last chance to compete for a state title wearing this jersey. There will be a lot of girls from Iowa on the court, and these games, they really do matter to them."
Gustafson enters the game 53 points away from becoming Iowa’s career scoring leader.
The challenge she and teammate Hannah Stewart face from the Bulldogs includes dealing with a lineup capable of knocking down 3-point shots from all five positions on the floor. The Bulldogs currently take 40 percent of their shots from behind the arc.
"They essentially play five guards, and that creates some tough match-ups," Bluder said. "Megan and Hannah will be chasing them around inside and out. They are a team that you have to guard all the way to the arc because they are all capable of shooting it from there."
Combined with an effective match-up zone defense that is somewhat unique to what Iowa has seen this season, Drake is off to an 8-3 start that ranks as the program’s best since the Bluder-coached Bulldogs won their first 13 games during the 1994-95 season.
Coach Jennie Baranczyk’s team defeated 13th-ranked South Carolina and Rutgers at the Vancouver Showcase and has won at Nebraska and Creighton this season, but enters the Iowa game coming off of losses at South Dakota State and Iowa State.
Drake and Iowa (8-2) both lost to a Notre Dame team that was then the No. 1 team in the country.
Sara Rhine and Becca Hittner, both preseason all-Missouri Valley Conference selections, lead the Bulldogs with scoring averages of 18.9 and 16.5 points respectively. They’re part of a balanced attack that is getting 10.1 points per game from Sammie Bachrodt and 9.9 from Maddy Dean.
The strength of the Drake schedule currently has the Bulldogs with an RPI that ranks seventh nationally, while Iowa is at 17.
"Going over there, it’s a big challenge for us," Bluder said. "It’s a game that will get us ready for the start of the Big Ten, mostly because Drake is a really good team."