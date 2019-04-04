The meandering college basketball career of former Clinton High School star Brady Ernst is going to make one last stop next season at Drake University.
The 6-foot-10 Ernst, who is Clinton's career leader in both scoring and rebounding, announced Thursday on Twitter that he plans to leave Florida Gulf Coast University after two seasons there.
“I’m coming home! Excited to announce I’ve decided to finish my career at Drake University,’’ Ernst wrote.
Ernst began his college career at Iowa State as part of Steve Prohm’s first recruiting class in 2015. However, he was limited by a knee injury suffered very late in his high school career.
He played sparingly in only six games with the Cyclones in the 2015-16 season and was awarded a medical redshirt year because of the injury.
He spent the 2016-17 season at Indian Hills Community College, averaging 9.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He started 23 of 28 games and shot 63.7 percent from the field in helping the Warriors to a 29-5 record.
Ernst initially made a verbal commitment to transfer to Xavier, then signed instead with Florida Gulf Coast and played the past two seasons there. He played in 33 games in 2017-18, averaging 2.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. This past season, he started 14 of 27 games and contributed 4.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per outing, shooting 62.5 percent from the field and 55.1 percent from the free throw line for a 14-18 team.
As a graduate transfer, Ernst will be eligible to play right away next season for Drake, which had a turnaround 24-10 season under first-year head coach Darian DeVries.