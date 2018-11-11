St. Ambrose pulled out a 64-52 road victory over Lincoln Sunday, thanks to a fourth quarter in which the Queen Bees outscored Lincoln 21-9.
Hailey Cook came off the bench to score a team-high 15 points while Jamie Martens scored 10 points and Candace Finnin added nine.
St. Ambrose (3-2) held a 29-26 lead heading into halftime before Lincoln tied the game up after three quarters. The Bees shot 50 percent in the final quarter and were 7 of 8 from the free throw line to put the game away.
Cook added seven rebounds and Martens chipped in six while Maddy Cash had four steals in the win.
Nautica Preston led Lincoln with 18 points while Kaleia Monteiro had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
The Bees open conference play Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at No. 18 Olivet Nazarene.