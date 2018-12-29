It was appropriate that the 400th victory of Grey Giovanine's Augustana coaching career was a hard-fought contest against a respected rival.
The Vikings head coach had the right calls Saturday night in leading his club to a 77-63 victory over the visiting Washington University Bears at Carver Center – a team that Augie has had some heated battles with over the years.
Saturday was no different as the Vikings trailed 18-15 midway through the first half. Giovanine took a timeout with 9:22 left in the half and out of that, the Vikings scored the next 11 points to start a game-turning 15-3 run. Augie, ranked No. 3 in the latest D3hoops.com poll, never trailed after that in moving to 11-1 and upping Giovanine's Augie record to a remarkable 400-139.
Giovanine kept the milestone victory from his players, but took plenty of pride in the accomplishment.
“It means we've had an awful lot of terrific young men who have committed an awful lot of effort to this program,” said Giovanine. “We've had a lot of great staffs and support from the administration. Those things all factor in. … And the most patient wife on earth.”
“That's amazing,” said senior Chrishawn Orange of Giovanine reaching his latest milestone. “He's a legend and he just keeps building his legacy at Augustana. … That's a big milestone and we're going to try to get him a couple more.”
Victory No. 400 turned with the defense out of that first timeout.
“They had hit two 3s that I didn't think were very well challenged,” said Giovanine. “That's who they are; they take 25 3s a game. We told our guys that they shoot 3s and we try not to get beat by the known. … Make them beat you with something else.”
The Bears (6-4) couldn't do that as the Vikings held them to 2-of-14 shooting from the arc and 21 of 54 in the game.
Along with a tough defensive effort, the Vikings showed nice balance on offense. While senior guard Nolan Ebel led the way with a game-high 27 points, there was balance behind him as Orange added 18, Pierson Wofford 11 and Micah Martin came off the bench for 10. Donovan Ferguson led Augie's 46-32 board advantage with 10 caroms as Martin hauled down seven.
Still, Augie couldn't put away a very physical foe that never backed down in a game that featured 47 fouls.
“That was frustrating for us,” said Orange of not putting away the game. “That's something we work on all year is finishing. … We had then down by 18 with seven minutes left (by 20 at the 9:45 mark) and only won by 14. That's something we don't want to have happen, so we'll have to work on it.”