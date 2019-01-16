CEDAR FALLS — Spencer Haldeman’s career night guided Northern Iowa to a thrilling 69-64 men's basketball win over Indiana State tonight inside the McLeod Center.
The 6-foot-1 junior knocked down a career-high 21 points on 7 of 13 shooting with four 3-pointers, and UNI (8-10, 3-2) scored on 11 of 14 possessions down the stretch to hold off the Sycamores (10-7, 2-3 Missouri Valley).
Haldeman made back-to-back 3-pointers early in this game and quickly turned his ice-cold slump into water.
After making just four of his previous 35 3-point attempts over the previous 10 games, the Peosta native placed UNI in a position to pull away in the first half by playing a major role in a 15-2 run that allowed the Panthers to double up Indiana State, 24-12, with 8:19 remaining.
During that first-half surge, Haldeman went hard to the basket for a traditional three-point play, denied an interior entry pass that resulted in a Trae Berhow transition 3-pointer and then knocked down another triple of his own.
UNI, however, went scoreless over the next 4-minutes, 19-seconds and Indiana State outscored the Panthers 21-4 over a lengthy stretch to take its largest lead, 33-28, with 1:31 left in the first half. Luke McDonnell helped UNI recover with a blocked shot on Jordan Barnes that led to a pair of Wyatt Lohaus free throws to cap a six-point run over the final minute of the half that gave the Panthers a 34-33 lead.
UNI only trailed for a 14-second stretch early in the second half. Indiana State tied the game three times over the final 10 minutes, but the Panthers always had an answer on this night.
Haldeman’s final 3-pointer with 4:18 remaining gave UNI the lead for good. ISU’s Cooper Neese missed a contested deep 3-point attempt to tie with 12 seconds left before Trae Berhow recorded a rebound and made both free throws to seal the victory.