DES MOINES — As a kid growing up in the Des Moines area, Michael Jacobson came to watch the Hy-Vee Classic (formerly known as the Big Four Classic) a few times. He always enjoyed the annual doubleheader involving Iowa’s four NCAA Division I basketball programs.
So when he finally got his one and only chance to play in the event Saturday, he wasn’t about to walk out of the place on the losing end.
The 6-foot-9 junior scored seven straight points at a key juncture of the second half and finished with a game-high total of 22 points to help Iowa State come from behind and escape Wells Fargo Arena with a 77-68 victory over Drake in what is expected to be the final Hy-Vee Classic.
"I used to come over the Big Four and watch with my family," said Jacobson, who is from Waukee and is the only Iowan on the Iowa State roster. "Being from 20 minutes away made this very special. I actually have played a few games here before (in high school), and this was my best game."
Drake (6-2) gave the Cyclones (9-2) all they could handle, continually putting together extended scoring runs to get back in the game after ISU seemingly had gained control.
"Hopefully, we learned something from this win about staying engaged defensively for 40 minutes and sharing the basketball," said ISU coach Steve Prohm, who clearly was perturbed by some defensive lapses he saw in his team.
The Cyclones trailed 63-58 with seven minutes remaining in the game before finally playing the way Prohm hoped they would.
Jacobson scored inside, then hit a wide-open 3-point shot to tie the score at 63 with 5 minutes, 23 seconds remaining. He then scored inside off an assist from freshman Talen Horton-Tucker to give ISU a lead it never relinquished. Horton-Tucker added two free throws and Marial Shayok nailed a 3, and the Cyclones were on their way.
"It all came down to a few plays down the stretch, and we weren’t able to make them," said Nick McGlynn, who led Drake with 19 points.
Prohm admitted he doesn’t know where his team would be right now without Jacobson, a Nebraska transfer who has stepped up in a big way with four of ISU’s top players having missed significant playing time with injuries and suspensions.
Horton-Tucker called Jacobson "the rock of our team."
Shayok added 18 points for the Cyclones after making just one of seven shots from the field in the first half. Horton-Tucker collected 15 points and nine rebounds while Nick Weiler-Babb contributed 13 points and six assists.
Drake, which never won a game in the seven-year existence of the Hy-Vee Classic, had its chances throughout the contest.
After Iowa State jumped to a 6-0 lead to open the game, the Bulldogs strung together 13 straight points, including a pair of 3-pointers by Iowa transfer Brady Ellingson. The Bulldogs led by as much as six in the first half (28-22) before cooling off, allowing ISU to take a 36-32 halftime edge.
A 15-2 scoring run in the second half allowed the Bulldogs to erase an 8-point deficit.
"I saw a lot of good things from this team tonight," Drake coach Darian DeVries said. "We’re growing and getting better. We’re just not quite there yet or at least we weren’t there tonight."
Davenport-born point guard Nick Norton finished with 11 points and 10 assists for the Bulldogs.