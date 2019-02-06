St. Ambrose may have scorched the nets during the first half at Lee Lohman Arena on Wednesday night, but the Fighting Bees ended up getting burned.
Governors State denied St. Ambrose a chance to play its way into a share of second place in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball race, rallying for a 68-66 victory that ended a four-game win streak by the Bees.
St. Ambrose turned the ball over 25 times against the Jaguars and, ultimately, that negated the 71-percent shooting display the Bees put together on their way to a 41-33 halftime advantage.
"You can’t turn it over like that and win, no matter how well you shoot it," Fighting Bees coach Ray Shovlain said. "The percentages, they always even out."
Six St. Ambrose players combined to knock down 10 of the 13 shots the Fighting Bees attempted from 3-point range in the first half, part of a 15-of-21 start from the field.
After halftime, St. Ambrose connected on just 2-of-9 attempts from behind the arc as the Jaguars rallied.
"They came out hard in the second half, which we expected, and our ball movement wasn’t as good as it was before halftime," sophomore John Kerr said. "That, and not being able to knock down some of the shots we were hitting earlier, it all added up."
St. Ambrose shot just under 41 percent from the field over the final 20 minutes, but two turnovers in the final two minutes turned into difference-making points for Governors State.
The last came shortly after Kerr had given the Fighting Bees a 62-61 advantage, hitting a free throw to finish off a three-point play with 1 minute, 22 seconds remaining.
The Jaguars’ Justin Siorek erased the Bees’ final lead of the game with his third 3-point basket with 1:08 to go.
Jalen Jones lost the ball in traffic under the basket on the ensuing possession, and after a foul, Shane Maple hit the first of the four free throws he would make during the final 42 seconds to give Governors State a margin the Bees couldn’t catch.
"It came down the wire. They made a few plays. We didn’t. That was the difference in the end," Shovlain said. "You’ve got to make plays, and it seemed like at the critical moment, they did and we didn’t."
Shovlain felt St. Ambrose (15-10, 10-7 CCAC) struggled to adjust quickly enough early in the second half after Governors State changed a few screens, facilitating a comeback that started when Siorek got open for back-to-back 3-pointers that pulled the Jaguars within 44-42 with 16:24 to play.
Jones, who went 5-of-8 from behind the arc, and Kerr each scored 17 points to lead the Fighting Bees. Kerr also led St. Ambrose with seven rebounds and seven assists.
Maple led a group of four players from Governors State (14-13, 12-5) to score in double figures with a 23-point game that included a 13-of-17 effort from the line.
St. Ambrose played without guard Michael Williams. The sophomore, who averages 10.5 points, watched the game with his right arm in a sling.