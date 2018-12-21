CHAMPAIGN — If Brad Underwood and the Illini have any extra fuel on the Braggin' Rights fire, they're not letting it be known.
When Illinois travels to play Missouri at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Underwood sees the game as the next 40 minutes on the schedule, not the storylines that will split the Enterprise Center in half.
The Illini (4-7) see only Mark Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett — all three signed their National Letters of Intent to play at Illinois — as players on the opposing scouting report, or at least that's what they're telling us.
"I only see orange and blue," Illinois senior Aaron Jordan said on Thursday.
"We prepare for them just like we would prepare for everybody else," junior Kipper Nichols echoed.
Of the three, Smith is the only player to have actually worn an Illinois uniform before transferring after his freshman season to Missouri (7-3), where be became immediately eligible.
Illinois has won five straight Braggin' Rights games, and if it wants to make it six in a row, the focus is on the could-have-been Illini.
Smith is the second leading scorer on the team, averaging 11.7 points, behind only Jordan Geist. After shooting 23.2 percent from 3-point land last year, Smith is burying 47 percent of triples this year, and according to hoops-math.com, 47.2 percent of his shots are 3-pointers.
“Mark’s a good player. He’s a veteran now," Underwood said. "He’s been able to mature. Mark’s always been a terrific shooter. That’s very evident in his numbers this year. He’s a guy who when left open, he doesn’t miss. That ball is going in the basket."
Illinois sophomore guard Trent Frazier said it "may be" a little weird guarding Smith, but it's about the bigger picture and the quest to string wins together ahead of Big Ten Conference play.
“(Smith) is a good player," Frazier said. "I’m happy for him. We don’t talk about that situation. We just go out there and play hard."
Tilmon also poses a problem for Illinois. He scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds in the game last season, and is averaging 11 points and 6.6 rebounds this season, though he's been plagued by foul trouble.
Illinois has a tall task in defending the sophomore, who the Tigers have made a focal point of the offense — especially in the wake of a season-ending injury to Jontay Porter.
“They’re making a concentrated effort to give him the ball," Underwood said. "I thought he was awfully good last year. I think he’s a pro.
“When he’s not in foul trouble, which he was not in the Xavier game, you see how impactful that young guy can be. He’s a ton on the block, that’s for sure."
Freshman guards Ayo Dosunmu and Alan Griffin will play after sitting out last week's game against East Tennessee State for being late to a pre-game shootaround.
It will be their first Braggin' Right experience, much like last season was Frazier's first run at the rivalry. Frazier scored 22 points in that game and had the final seven Illinois points — a performance Underwood now says he "didn't expect that from Trent."
Underwood and some of the veterans have tried to ready the freshmen for the experience, and the raucous nature of the game, but it's an experience better felt than described. Frazier heard the stories last year, but didn't believe the magnitude until game night.
“It’s like a regular game to me," Frazier said of this year. "I’ve already took the bullets. I’ve already stepped into the spotlight. I’m pretty excited for this game. Right now my focus is to get these younger guys on the same page with us."
Nichols said he hasn't had to tell the younger players much ahead of the game.
"From the noises around the building, they know it's a pretty big game," Nichols said.
Plus, he hasn't had to do much preparing. Underwood has that under control.
“There’s no preparing when you’re in Ubben every single day," Underwood said. "You tell them it’s going to be loud and you’ve got to communicate. We do some different things terms of making guys echo calls and understand there’s a little different energy about it because it’s a rivalry."