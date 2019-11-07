Sophomore Ashley Joens was the only player to score in double figures in the Iowa State women's regular season debut against Southern on Thursday night.
Thanks to a stifling defense that held Southern to 20.9% shooting, that was more than enough.
Joens scored 23 points and 11 different Cyclones tallied a basket in the team's 69-36 rout of the Jaguars.
After Joens scored 10 as Iowa State built a 6-point lead after the first quarter, the Cyclones took control in the second. With the offense shooting 60% for the quarter and the defense blocking five shots, Iowa state outscored Southern 23-9 to make it a 20-point game at halftime.
Rae Johnson added eight points and dished out a team-high five assists and Kristin Scott led the Cyclones' bench effort with eight points and four blocks.
Adriana Camber's nine-rebound night helped the Cyclones win the board battle 48-33.
You have free articles remaining.
Black Hawk 81, Waubonsee 70: The Braves forced 27 turnovers and sank 22 free throws to help overcome a cold shooting night in a victory over Waubonsee on Thursday.
Sydney Hannam led Black Hawk with 24 points, including hitting 10 of her 11 free throw attempts.
Hannam also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and tied Margie Villaruz for top honors with four assists.
Nya Taylor added 20 points on 6-9 shooting and 7-9 from the line. Also in double figures for Black Hawk were Villaruz (13) and Megan Teal (11).
Teal also tallied six of the Braves 11 steals.
Katie Beebe posted 24 points and 18 rebounds for Waubonsee, but the rest of her team only shot 14-50 from the field.