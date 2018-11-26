For the first time in 20 years, three of Iowa’s four Division I college women’s basketball programs are ranked in the top-25 nationally at the same time.
Unbeaten Iowa State and Drake joined Iowa in the Associated Press poll for the first time this season on Monday, each in the midst of the strong starts to the season as the start of instate competition approaches.
The Hawkeyes have been ranked since the preseason, opening at 13th and dropping two spots to 14th this week after bringing home a 4-1 record from the Bahamas and the Junkanoo Jam, where Iowa split two games.
The Cyclones moved into the AP top 25 for the first time since January, 2014 and coach Bill Fennelly’s team is rated 23rd after winning the Preseason WNIT championship and moving to 5-0 with a win over Eastern Michigan last week in Chatham, Ontario.
One spot behind ISU are the Bulldogs, now 6-1. The defending Missouri Valley Conference champions are ranked for the first time since the final poll of the 2016-17 season when Drake was ranked 20th.
Coach Jennie Baranczyk’s team, which will compete for an NCAA tourney berth at the Missouri Valley tourney in Moline on March 14-17, opened its season with a win at Nebraska but earned its ranking with an impressive three-game run at the Vancouver Showcase last week.
Drake defeated Rutgers 69-59, dropped an 82-64 decision to top-ranked Notre Dame and finished with a 90-85 overtime win over 13th-rated South Carolina.
Iowa saw its first rated opposition of the season last weekend as well, overcoming a 24-point deficit to defeat 25th-rated West Virginia 84-81 in its opener in the Bahamas before seeing a second-half rally attempt fall short in a 71-67 loss to Florida State on Saturday.
“The thing about these games, we’re seeing opponents that are helping prepare us for conference play,’’ Hawkeye coach Lisa Bluder said. “This is the core of our nonconference schedule and what we learn from these games will only benefit us later on.’’
Bluder was coaching Drake the last time all three programs were ranked at the same time.
That came during the final poll of the 1997-98 season which had Drake 22nd, Iowa 23rd and Iowa State 24th.
Before the first matchup between Iowa’s in-state programs next week when Iowa State visits Iowa on Dec. 5, the Hawkeyes visit top-ranked Notre Dame at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The Hawkeyes travel to Drake on Dec. 21, five days after the Bulldogs visit ISU on the same day when Iowa hosts Northern Iowa.