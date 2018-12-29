When she helped lead Prophetstown High School to unprecedented success, Clare Kramer was one of the Prophets' go-to players.
On Saturday, that part of her game returned. Kramer's collegiate-high 18 points led the Vikings to a 79-61 victory over previously undefeated Monmouth College at Carver Center.
Kramer not only drilled two 3-pointers, but was also on the back end of an alley-oop pass from Izzy Anderson off a turnover that helped blow open the game in the third quarter. In fact, it seemed as if Kramer was part of all of the key sprees the Vikings needed to move to 8-5 with their fourth straight victory.
The victory was undoubtedly the most complete game for both the Vikings – who broke from a 28-24 halftime lead to take control in the second half – and for Kramer.
“I would argue that it was one of our best performances of the year,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn, who watched his team dish out 20 assists (17 in the second half) and control the contest and both ends. “We played extremely tough, disciplined defense against a team that has a lot of offensive firepower.”
It was that defense that took its toll on the 9-1 Fighting Scots who were forced into 22 turnovers for the game and held to 10-of-30 shooting in the first half. However, it seemed to be Augie's defensive pressure that took its toll on a team that used its starters – who accounted for all 61 points - for major minutes.
“Augie has different athletes than what we've competed against so far in terms of being bigger, faster and stronger,” said Monmouth coach Kyle Wilson. “Honestly, they are bigger, faster and stronger than any team in our league. That's where it's a challenge for us to compete with a team that has all those attributes.”
And with Kramer having her breakout day, it made it all the tougher for the Scots.
The senior forward finished 8-of-12 from the field including 2-of-3 from the 3-point line.
“Tonight, she was aggressive from start to finish, not hesitation, no thinking,” said Beinborn. “She did what Clare is capable of doing and I'm very happy for her.”
Kramer admitted that she has had a different mindset on the Augie campus than the one that made her such a dynamic high-school scorer.
“When I started in college there were other older people who were better than me, so stepping into the college scene there were scorers ahead of me and I kind of backed off a bit,” admitted Kramer. “Now that I am the older person, I need to keep rolling with the scoring.”
Beinborn would be fine with that as Kramer can be a great complementary player to guards Izzy Anderson, who finished with 16 points, and Lex Jones, who have handled the majority of the scoring this season.
“This definitely boosts my confidence a lot,” said Kramer. “Coach keeps telling me that I need to be aggressive – he's been doing that all four years here. It gives me confidence knowing that I can and have the ability to score. Moving forward, I have to keep that up and can't have any lapses.”