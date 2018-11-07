Colleen Grady provided the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team with a fourth-quarter spark Wednesday, but it proved to be too little, too late.
Grady scored 19 of her 22 points in the final quarter, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Clarke from spoiling the Queen Bees’ home opener 68-58 at Lee Lohman Arena.
"We’ve got to come out faster, ready," Grady said. "We’re going to have to learn that from this game, live with it and remember the rest of the season that you have to come out ready to go."
A run of 13 unanswered points midway through the third quarter pushed Clarke ahead to stay, a spurt that included a barrage of 3-point baskets that erased the Queen Bees’ final lead of the game.
Jade Ramirez, Tina Ubl and Morgan Pitz connected on shots from behind on the arc on consecutive trips down the floor to send the Pride on its way to a 43-32 lead with 3 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
"Those back-to-back-to-back 3s left us in a spot," St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. "When teams get on a run like that, you’ve got to find a way to get a stop."
During a timeout with her team trailing 50-36 with nine minutes remaining, Van Hauen challenged the Bees and Grady responded.
"She took over, wanted to carry the team on her shoulders," Van Hauen said. "Colleen hit some big shots, played a great game for us and did what she could, but it was hard to come back. We were down 10, would cut into it, but they found an answer."
The Queen Bees (2-2) came no closer than 59-52 on a Candace Finnin basket with 3:22 remaining, missing a pair of free throws 23 seconds later that would have cut deeper into the deficit.
A 23-point game from Ubl and 18 points from Makenna Haase led Clarke (3-0), which scored the game’s first seven points.
St. Ambrose held the Pride without a point over the final 5 minutes, 14 seconds of the second quarter, cutting into a 25-16 deficit and eventually pulling within 25-23 at the half on a buzzer-beating floater by Aubrie Carlisle.
"We pride ourselves on defense, bringing energy and being ready, and for the first three quarters, we went through the motions," Van Hauen said. "For a home opener, that’s disappointing. It’s early and we have to learn from this, and I know we will."