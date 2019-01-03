With less than two minutes left in the first half Thursday it appeared as if St. Ambrose might be on its way to cruising to a victory, leading by 16 points.
By the time almost 10 minutes had gone in the second half, however, Lincoln had taken control with a 14 point advantage of its own and cruised the rest of the way to an 83-65 win.
What happened between those marks was a 40-10 run for Lincoln (13-6) that St. Ambrose wasn't able to recover from.
Jake Meeske led four Bees in double figures with 14 points, all in the second half, but it wasn't enough as the Lynx hit 72.7 percent of their shots, including 75 percent from 3-point range, during a 60-point second half.
Michael Williams added 13 and Warren Allen and Jalen Jones 10 apiece for St. Ambrose (8-6).
Trayvon Tyler led Lincoln with 24 points, 21 of which came during the second half. Tyler was one of three Lynx players to score double-digits in the second half alone.
The Bees return to action 3 p.m. Saturday vs. Trinity International.