Hours after learning an injury had ended the collegiate career of senior guard Aubrie Carlisle, the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team got through a game together Wednesday.
The Fighting Bees overcame a slow start to push past Governors State 72-53 in a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference game at Lee Lohman Arena.
"At halftime, coach reminded us that it doesn’t work for us when we don’t work together as a team," said Madi Epperson, who led four St. Ambrose players in double figures with a 20-point effort. "In the second half, we played a team game, and it made a difference. We played our game."
That allowed the Bees to pull away from a 33-32 halftime lead and overcome a 26-12 deficit on the boards through two quarters.
"It came down to energy," St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. "In the first half, we looked like we were stuck in cement."
In the second half, St. Ambrose came to play.
The Bees limited the Jaguars to 27.7 percent shooting over the final two quarters, a 10-of-36 touch, and helped themselves by out-rebounding Governors State 32-20.
"We had to pick it up," St. Ambrose senior Mercedes Jackson said. "We had to pick up the energy. They’re one of the better rebounding teams and (Amber Brooks is) one of the best rebounders we see. I saw it as a challenge. I think we stepped up and got it done."
Jackson helped limit Brooks to 12 rebounds, two below her season average, while contributing a double-double for the Bees with 12 points and an equal number of boards.
Candace Finnin, scoring all 11 of her points in the second half, joined Epperson in knocking down 3-point baskets that allowed St. Ambrose to put together an 11-2 run and pull away from the 38-36 lead it held two minutes into third quarter.
"We worked through our offense better and the open looks, they were there," Epperson said. "The extra pass, just working through the offense, they made a difference."
The Bees carried a 53-42 advantage into the final quarter, when consecutive baskets from behind the arc by Epperson and Finnin extended the St. Ambrose lead to 66-49 with 4 minutes, 15 seconds remaining against Governors State (15-11, 8-9 CCAC).
"We looked like a different team in the second half," Van Hauen said. "We threw a zone at them in the second half and made them do some things they aren’t used to, but mostly we brought the energy we have to play with every game."
Even on a day Van Hauen labeled "the toughest day any coach deals with," learning results of an MRI that showed Carlisle suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during a Saturday game at Calumet St. Joseph.
St. Ambrose (19-7, 12-5) now finds itself adjusting after losing a senior who contributed 8.4 points per game.
"It’s hard for any player, but especially for a senior who has contributed so much and invested so much to the program," Van Hauen said. "It’s been a tough day for her, certainly, and for our entire team."
The Bees found a way to fight through it, together.